Omaha Falls 6-1 to Toledo

July 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 6-1 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon, dropping their 5th of the 6-game series.

Rich Hill started Sunday afternoon's game and opened the game with 4.0 scoreless innings and 8 strikeouts, though Toledo took a 1-0 lead in the 5th on an Omaha fielding error. Hill finished his outing with just the 1 run over 5.0 innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

In the 6th, Stephen Nogosek relieved Hill and faced the minimum for a scoreless inning to maintain the 1-0 deficit. Evan Sisk followed Nogosek in the 7th and the Mud Hens stretched their lead to 5-0 on an RBI single, RBI double, and a 2-run double. Sisk was chased from the game with two outs and a runner on second, Chazz Martinez relieving him. Martinez struck out the first batter he faced, stranding the inherited runner.

Martinez returned to the game in the 8th and Toledo extended its lead to 6-0 on an RBI single. Andrew Hoffmann replaced Martinez with two outs, inheriting a runner on first; however, Hoffmann retired his first batter to close the frame.

In the 9th, Hoffmann faced the minimum with a pair of strikeouts, and while Drew Waters put Omaha on the board with a solo home run, the Storm Chasers could not overcome the deficit and the 6-1 score was finalized.

Waters had both of Omaha's 2 hits in the loss, a double in the 7th that broke up Toledo's no-hitter, and a solo home run in the 9th.

After the all-star break, The Storm Chasers will return to action on Friday, July 18, with a 3-game series against the Buffalo Bison at Sahlen Field. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.







