Mick Abel Named International League Pitcher of the Week

July 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Lehigh Valley IronPigs pitcher Mick Abel has been named International League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball, for the week of July 7-13.

This is the second International League honor for Abel this season after he was named IL Pitcher of the Month for May.

This past week, Abel made one start against the Syracuse Mets on June 10th, firing six shutout innings. Abel allowed only one hit and one walk, striking out four. Although he did not factor into the decision, Abel spearheaded a combined shutout effort in the eventual 2-0 victory.

The righty carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, finally surrendering a single with two outs in the sixth. Abel needed just 64 pitches to complete his outing.

In 63 innings for the IronPigs this season, Abel has a 2.00 ERA, with 71 strikeouts and 27 walks with just 45 hits allowed and a 6-2 record.

Abel is the second IronPig to grab a weekly honor this season, joining infielder Otto Kemp who was POTW for April 28-May 4. It is the fifth league honor for the 'Pigs as Kemp was also named POTM for April while Abel and Kennedy nabbed league honors for the month of May. It's the first POTW honor for the 'Pigs since Seth Johnson for 8/27-9/1/24.

Abel and the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park out of the All-Star break when they host the Rochester Red Wings, beginning on Friday, July 18th. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

