Bisons Fans Can Sign 'The World's Most Autographed Baseball' Friday at Sahlen Field

July 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

In an effort to break a Guinness World Record for the most number of signatures on a piece of sports memorabilia, and in keeping with its legacy of delighting fans through unique promotions, Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") is bringing "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" Tour to Sahlen Field for the Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! game against Omaha on Friday, July 18 (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.)

On Friday, an eight-foot, 1200-pound replica Minor League game baseball will roll into Sahlen Field. Fans, players and community members are invited to make their marks on history by adding their signatures to the ball. Signatures will start at 5:00 p.m. as the ballpark gates open and all fans who get in line before 7:00 p.m. will be eligible to sign. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a promotional baseball, courtesy of Rawlings, and one participant will be randomly selected to win a $250 Rawlings gift card.

Friday's Bisons game is also the team's 'Christmas in July' promotion featuring a Snow Globe Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., presented by Rich's Catering & Special Events. As a Honda fridaynightbash!(r), the night will also feature the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. ($4 Craft Beer/Food Specials) and postgame Fireworks.

Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save nearly 20% when they purchase their tickets in advance of gameday.

The World's Most Autographed Baseball Tour The ball is visiting 15 Minor League ballparks in total before the tour concludes on July 29 just outside MLB's New York City headquarters, where an official Guinness World Records judge will be on-site to certify the record once achieved. Following the activation, "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" will be a centerpiece at future MiLB fan events and serve as a lasting testament to the game's vibrant fan base and the collective passion that fuels Minor League Baseball.

"This is Minor League Baseball at its finest - innovative, fun and something for the whole family to enjoy," said Kristin Sutton, Vice President of Marketing for MiLB. "Only in MiLB can you experience baseball like this. We can't wait to see the response in these communities and find out just how many autographs we can fit on this ball."

To view the tour schedule, learn more, and track the signature count, visit milb.com/signtheball.







