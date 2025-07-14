Home Run Derby Preview: Four Former Wings Take Center Stage

Tonight's T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Truist Park isn't just a display of raw power - it's a celebration of development, relationships, and roots. And few places can claim deeper ties to this year's event than Rochester.

Three Derby participants - Byron Buxton, James Wood, and Brent Rooker - once took the field in a Red Wings uniform. And while he won't step into the batter's box, another familiar face will be on the mound: Tommy Watkins, Red Wings legend, and now Derby thrower for Buxton in one of baseball's biggest showcases.

If a former Red Wing takes home the crown at tonight's Home Run Derby, it would mark a historic moment for the franchise - the first Rochester alum to win it since Justin Morneau did so in 2008. Only two former Wings have ever claimed the title: Morneau and Cal Ripken Jr., who won the Derby in 1991. With James Wood, Byron Buxton, and Brent Rooker in the field, the opportunity is real - and the legacy is on the line.

Tommy Watkins - "The Mayor" Returns to the Spotlight

If you know Rochester baseball, you know Tommy Watkins.

Nicknamed "The Mayor" for his infectious energy, leadership, and connection with fans, Watkins played 304 games for the Red Wings and was named Most Popular Player in both 2008 and 2009. Off the field, he was a three-time Most Civic-Minded Red Wing, leaving a lasting mark on the Rochester community.

Now the third base coach with the Minnesota Twins, Watkins will throw tonight to Byron Buxton - a player he's guided since Buxton's first pro season in 2013. Their bond is strong, and the moment will be emotional.

"It's a special moment," Buxton said. "Somebody that's been with me pretty much my whole career."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli added:

"There's a lot of people around here very happy for Tommy Watkins. His smile is going to light up the screen."

From Frontier Field to the national spotlight, Tommy's legacy lives on.

Byron Buxton (Twins) - The Five-Tool Showstopper

Before Buxton became a household name, he was making waves in Rochester. Between 2015 and 2018, Buxton played in 115 games with the Red Wings, batting .306 with 21 home runs and a .539 slugging percentage. His electric speed, elite defense, and underrated power made every appearance must-see.

Now in his age 31 season, Buxton enters the Derby with 90th percentile bat speed and owns one of MLB's highest hard-hit rates. And while his name is often tied to highlight-reel catches, make no mistake - his power is real.

Tonight, he pairs that pop with a familiar face on the mound - Watkins - creating a Derby duo forged through years of trust. He'd be the first Twin player to win the derby since former Red Wings lefty slugger Justin Morneau outslugged Josh Hamilton at Yankee Stadium in 2008.

James Wood (Nationals) - Baseball's Next Superstar

Rochester fans didn't just watch James Wood - they witnessed a phenomenon. In 2024, the 6'6" slugger torched Triple-A pitching in a Red Wings uniform, hitting .353 with a 1.058 OPS, 10 homers, and more walks than strikeouts in just 52 games.

Now a full-time force in Washington's lineup, Wood brings a unique profile to the Derby: he doesn't pull the ball often, and he doesn't need to. With one of the top exit velocities in the league and elite opposite-field power, Wood can leave any part of the park.

He'll be pitched to by Nationals third base coach Ricky Gutierrez, the same arm he sees daily in pregame BP.

"I probably have my best rounds off him," Wood said. "It made the choice easy."

Brent Rooker (Athletics) - The Underrated Power Machine

Rooker made his mark in Rochester in 2019, slugging 14 home runs with a .933 OPS in just 65 games. His swing was explosive, but his plate discipline and approach stood out even more.

Since then, he's blossomed into one of MLB's most consistent power threats, with 89 home runs over the last three seasons. He'll be joined in Atlanta by Joe Caruso, his hitting coach since childhood, who helped build his swing from the ground up.

"He's probably seen me hit more than anybody," Rooker said. "Being able to make that call and tell him we're going to the Derby was pretty cool."

From Frontier Field to the Home Run Derby

Rochester has never just been a stop along the baseball ladder - it's been a launchpad. From MVPs and All-Stars to beloved coaches and breakout rookies, the stories that shape Major League Baseball often pass through Silver Stadium, Frontier Field, and now, Innovative Field, first. And tonight's Derby is another reminder: when you watch Red Wings baseball, you're watching more than the present - you're witnessing the future unfold in real time.







