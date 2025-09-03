IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-25, 78-53) scored 10 unanswered runs en route to their fifth straight win, seventh straight at home, in a 10-3 triumph over the Toledo Mud Hens (35-23, 74-59) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Toledo scored first on a Max Anderson RBI single and Trei Cruz sacrifice fly in the third before tacking on another on a Hao-Yu Lee sacrifice fly in the fourth.
In the fifth, Otto Kemp got the 'Pigs on the board with a two out RBI single. Two walks followed, loading the bases for Donovan Walton who stroked a base knock to score two and tie the game. Brewer Hicklen then legged out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run.
Hicklen brought home two insurance runs with a homer in the seventh before the 'Pigs plated three more in the eighth. Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled home a run and Rafael Lantigua followed suit with another RBI base hit. A throwing error later in the frame brought in the 10th and final run.
Ryan Cusick (2-0) got the win for the 'Pigs, working 1.2 perfect frames, striking out four. He led a bullpen that covered 4.2 scoreless frames with Devin Sweet, Daniel Harper, and Nolan Hoffman all throwing shutout innings following Cusick.
Matt Seelinger (7-2) took the loss for Toledo, allowing four runs in one inning on four hits and two walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Mud Hens continue their series on Wednesday, September 3rd with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.36) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Toledo turns to Troy Watson (3-0, 1.45).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
