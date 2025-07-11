Redbirds Dominate Knights, Snap Five-Game Skid

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with an 8-1 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis jumped out to the lead with a five-run third inning. In the frame, the Redbirds grabbed the runs on five hits and two walks. Shortstop JJ Wetherholt started the scoring with an RBI single. Catcher Jimmy Crooks followed with a two-run double. Right fielder Matt Koperniak and second baseman Cesar Prieto added consecutive RBI singles to cap the frame. All five runs scored with two outs in the inning.

In the fifth, Memphis added three runs of insurance. Koperniak smacked his second RBI single, his second of three hits on the night, to plate Wetherholt. Two batters later, third baseman Brody Moore smacked a two-run double. Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached safely in the win.

Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (3-2) worked his second scoreless appearance at Triple-A. The right-handed pitcher worked around six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings pitched and struck out six. Roddery Munoz and Gordon Graceffo added a scoreless relief appearance each.

With the win, Memphis snapped a season-long-tying five-game loss streak. The victory is the club's first since Thursday, July 3 at Nashville.

