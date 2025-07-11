Batten's Extra-Inning Grand Slam Saves the Day for Stripers in Indianapolis

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Gwinnett saw a two-run lead slip away in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Matthew Batten's grand slam in the top of the 10th lifted the Stripers (8-8) to an 8-4 last-at-bat win over the Indianapolis Indians (11-5) on Friday night at Victory Field. Gwinnett still trails the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI triple by Cody Milligan. Indianapolis tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth, but Gwinnett responded with a three-run sixth to go back in front 4-1. Eddys Leonard blasted a two-run homer (10) to left-center field and Sandy Leon added a long solo shot (8) to right field in the frame. Indianapolis rallied to tie the game with one run in the eighth and two in the ninth, but Batten's two-out grand slam (6) to left-center put the Stripers back in front 8-4 in the 10th. Wander Suero retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th.

Key Contributors: Batten (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) and Leonard (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) both had multi-RBI games, while Leon (2-for-4, homer, RBI) and Milligan (2-for-3, triple, RBI) had multi-hit efforts. Gwinnett starter Blake Burkhalter tossed 5.0 innings (4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) in his Triple-A debut. Ji-Hwan Bae went 2-fo4 with two RBIs to lead the offense for Indianapolis.

Noteworthy: Batten's grand slam - his second homer of the week following an 0-for-31 slump - was Gwinnett's third this season. Leonard's two-run homer was his first clout since May 23 at Louisville. The Stripers won an extra-inning game for the first time since April 9 at Norfolk, evening their record to 3-3.

Next Game (Saturday, July 12): Gwinnett Stripers at Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







