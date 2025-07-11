Mud Hens Earn Eighth Pitching-Shutout in 1-0 Victory

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

OMAHA, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens narrowly beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 1-0 Friday night. The game opened as a stalemate with two red-hot starters on the mound. The Mud Hens would get the best of the Storm Chasers late in the game to move ahead 1-0. From there, Toledo relied on their bullpen to shutout Omaha.

Both coming off of quality starts last week, Troy Melton and Thomas Hatch were dealing early. The pair of pitchers kept things scoreless through three innings as Hatch retired eight-straight and Melton picked up five strikeouts.

Hatch was able to stun the Hens while relying heavily on just two pitches. His cutter and sinker kept batters swinging. He would sprinkle in a fastball and slider as well, but didn't see the same type of command and success that his other two pitches provided.

The pitchers' duel wouldn't conclude there. After seating ten-straight Toledo batters, Hatch broke his streak by allowing Andy Ibáñez to hit a two-out double. Melton would then pick up a pair of one, two, three innings to keep the game scoreless through five innings of action.

With 24 strikeouts in his last three starts, Melton continued to attack the strike zone in his seventh appearance as a Mud Hen. The Detroit Tigers' tenth-ranked prospect threw a majority of fastballs in his 5.2 innings of action. He would bring his slider and curveball into the rotation and even flashed a changeup and curveball in a few of the lengthier at-bats.

The 0-0 stalemate would finally break in the seventh with Ben Sears on the mound for Omaha. Ibáñez and Trei Cruz drew a pair of walks, which brought Tomás Nido to the plate with one out. The catcher poked a sinker into center field to score Ibáñez and move Cruz to second. Gage Workman would load the bases with an infield hit, but the Hens were unable to add to their lead.

With their newfound lead, Toledo put Matt Seelinger on the rubber in hopes of staying ahead. The Storm Chasers opened the eighth inning with a Harold Castro base hit and a Diego Castillo walk. With no outs and runners in scoring position, Seelinger pulled it together, forcing three-straight outs. He picked up two strikeouts to keep the Mud Hens ahead 1-0.

Toledo would look to find some insurance runs against Andrew Hoffmann in their final frame at the plate. Hoffmann denied the Hens any further success as he sat the lineup down in order.

Seelinger reemerged from the dugout to try and slam the door on the Storm Chasers in the ninth. He made quick work of Omaha, picking up three strikeouts and his first save of the season. The 1-0 victory would be Toledo's eighth pitching-shutout of the season.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Omaha Storm Chasers will play again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Troy Melton (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

Matt Seelinger (S, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)







