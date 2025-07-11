Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 4-1 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
MLB Rehabbing designated hitter Ivan Herrera smacked three hits and drove in the game-winning run with a third inning double. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Memphis tallied four runs on 11 hits in the win. Second baseman Bryan Torres and first baseman Matt Lloyd both added two hits and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews gave the Redbirds their second consecutive scoreless start. The left-handed pitcher went 4.0 innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five. Chris Roycroft (2-1) retired all seven batters he faced to earn the win. Ryan Fernandez (S, 1) rolled a game-ending double play to convert his first Triple-A save situation of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 12 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rain Halts Saints' Comeback Attempt in 8-7 Loss in 8 Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Knights in 4-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Earn Eighth Pitching-Shutout in 1-0 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Comes from Behind for 8-7 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Falls in 10 Innings to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Stripers in 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Batten's Extra-Inning Grand Slam Saves the Day for Stripers in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Fall in Walk off Fashion Friday Night in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Early Scranton Offense Too Much for Bisons in 10-1 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings, Clinch Season-Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Leads Tides To Comeback Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Winans Perfect through Four, Pair of Bombs Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Cannot Get Offense Rolling, Get Shutout in Game Four - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Left-Handed Pitcher Ryan Borucki Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Fall 3-2 in Pitcher's Duel with Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Amaya Homers But Redbirds Top Knights 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Dominate Knights, Snap Five-Game Skid - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.