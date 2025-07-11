Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 4-1 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

MLB Rehabbing designated hitter Ivan Herrera smacked three hits and drove in the game-winning run with a third inning double. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Memphis tallied four runs on 11 hits in the win. Second baseman Bryan Torres and first baseman Matt Lloyd both added two hits and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews gave the Redbirds their second consecutive scoreless start. The left-handed pitcher went 4.0 innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five. Chris Roycroft (2-1) retired all seven batters he faced to earn the win. Ryan Fernandez (S, 1) rolled a game-ending double play to convert his first Triple-A save situation of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 12 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

