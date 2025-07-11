July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (45-44, 6-9) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (41-47, 8-7)

Friday, July 11 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-4, 7.14) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (1-5, 6.56)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints tonight...right-hander Kenta Maeda will make his 10th start for Iowa tonight...right-hander Randy Dobnak is slated to start for St. Paul.

FELL SHORT AGAIN: The I-Cubs dropped their third straight game to the St. Paul Saints this week by a score of 2-1...right- hander Chris Kachmar made his second start with Iowa but took the loss...Kachmar worked 5.0 innings, allowed both runs and fanned five batters in the process... Owen Caissie once again crushed a solo homer, his 19th of the season to tie the game...that solo shot marked Caissie's seventh homer in the last seven games.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Last Thursday night, Carlos PeÃÂrez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos snapped his hit streak at 15 Wednesday night, which marked his longest such streak since he also hit in 15 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.

VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 8-6 vs. the Saints this season.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 30 games and has tallied 10 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .325 (37-for-114) with 13 doubles, three home runs and 26 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-2nd, 97), batting average (3rd, .334), total bases (5th, 145) and doubles (T-5th, 22).

BACK AT IT: Infielder Jonathon Long tallied his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine games...Long is batting .342 (13-for- 38) with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the course of those nine games...the Cubs No. 11 prospect is slashing .315/.392/.497 (99-for-314) with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI in 85 games this season.

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the year last night and his seventh in his last seven games...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on Tuesday and his third in the last week...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi- homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen ranks among International League leaders in runs (T-1st, 57), extra-base hits (2nd, 41), total bases (2nd, 157), home runs (T-2nd), slugging (5th, .575), OPS (6th, .961) and walks (9th, 45).

BITTER 16: Wednesday night, the Iowa Cubs offense were fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against Memphis on April 22, 2018.

SWING IT: Despite scoring just one run on five hits last night, the Iowa Cubs lead the International League in batting average (.269), hits (794), doubles (187) and rank third in home runs with 109...last year, the I-Cubs hit just .250 which ranked tied for 15th in the league.

BIG GREG: Greg Allen entered the game in the fifth inning Tuesday night and hit his fourth home run of the season...it marked the first time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games.

LETS HIT THE 45: The I-Cubs won their 45th game of the season on Sunday at Omaha...last season, Iowa won did not get win No. 45 until Aug. 3 and were in last place of the International League West standings...this season, Iowa is on pace to finish the year with a 78-71 record (.523 winning percentage), which would be 10 wins better than last season's record of 68-72 (.453).

NASTY NATE: Over his last 12 appearances, Nate Pearson has allowed just one earned run in 13.0 innings of work, good for a 0.69 ERA...he has allowed seven hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts during that span.







