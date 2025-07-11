Jacksonville Falls in 10 Innings to Norfolk

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an outstanding pitching performance from Morgan McSweeney, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides in 10 innings Friday night in front of 6,045 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

The Shrimp (55-35, 8-7) struck first in the second inning. Jacob Berry was hit by a pitch, two batters later, Jack Winkler was hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Harrison Spohn smacked a single plating the Shrimp's first run.

Jacksonville extended their lead 2-0 in the third. Jacob Marsee led off with a single and advanced to third on a steal compounded with a throwing error. Troy Johnston singled home Marsee, pushing the lead to two.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead to three in the sixth. Dalvy Rosario and Winkler led off with back-to-back singles. Graham Pauley drove in Rosario on a ground rule double, pushing Jacksonville's lead to 3-0.

The Tides (36-51, 6-8) chipped away in the eighth on a solo homer hit by Terrin Vavra (2) narrowing their deficit 3-1.

Norfolk tied up the ballgame in the ninth. Dylan Carlson doubled and scored on a two-run homer by Samuel Basallo (18) tying the game at three.

The Tides jumped ahead 5-3 in the tenth. Jose Berrero started at second as the zombie runner. After he stole third, Emmanuel Rivera walked. With runners on the corners, Vavra put Norfolk ahead with a base hit, plating Barrero. Jordyn Adams, who pinch ran for Rivera, went to third and scored on a sac fly, increasing the lead to two.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Tides meet again in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (4-5, 3.74 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Norfolk RHP Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.58 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m. as the Jumbo Shrimp kick off Halloweekend. Wear your best Halloween costumes and the Jumbo Shrimp will join you in special jerseys. Combining the tropical vibes with Halloweekend, be one the of the first 2,000 fans to enter the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a Hawaiian style mummy shirt presented by Mojo. Giveaways are only available upon entry at the Main Gate on Georgia St.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







