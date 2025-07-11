Amaya Homers But Redbirds Top Knights 8-1

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - One day after the Charlotte Knights swept a double-header from the Memphis Redbirds, the script was flipped. Memphis used a big inning and timely pitching to hand Charlotte an 8-1 loss; their first defeat suffered since last Friday.

The game was scoreless until the Redbirds put together a strong two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning. Memphis sandwiched five hits around a walk, all with two outs, and built a 5-0 lead. The home team added three more runs in the fifth for an 8-0 advantage. Charlotte's lone run came on a Jacob Amaya Home Run in the top of the eighth.

Even though the score was lopsided at the end, the Knights kept the pressure on the Redbirds pitching staff throughout the contest. Charlotte tallied seven hits but none came with runners in scoring position. Tristan Gray finished 3-for-4, Dominic Fletcher was 2-for-4, and Amaya chipped in a single to go along with his fifth homer of the year.

Owen White battled on the mound. The third inning rally hurt his final totals, but White made a number of quality pitches against a hungry Memphis offense. Tyler Schweitzer, Penn Murfee, and Chase Plymell all contributed good work out of the Charlotte bullpen.

The Knights are still in control of the series with a two games to one lead. Game Four in Memphis is set for 8:05pm ET Friday night.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.