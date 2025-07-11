Basallo Leads Tides To Comeback Victory
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (6-8, 36-51) defeated Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-7, 55-35), 5-3, in 10 innings at Vybank Ballpark. Norfolk was down 3-0 entering the eighth, but managed to force extras on two home runs and took the game in the tenth.
It was all Jacksonville for most of the contest. They scored their first run of the game on an error in the second inning. They scored another in the third inning on an RBI single by Troy Johnston. Their third unanswered run was scored on an RBI ground-rule double by Graham Pauley to go up 3-0.
In the eighth, Terrin Vavra broke up the shutout with his second home run of the season. In the ninth, Samuel Basallo tied the game up on a two-run homer at 3-3 to force extra innings.
In the 10th inning, Vavra came through with the go-ahead RBI single. Jeremiah Jackson would hit a pinch-hit sac fly following Vavra to take the Tides 5-3 lead. Norfolk would shut it down in the bottom of the 10th to tie the series at 2-2.
Game five of the series begins at 6:35 pm tomorrow night. RHP Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.58) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Adam Mazur (4-5, 3.74) is the probable for Jacksonville.
