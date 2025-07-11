Left-Handed Pitcher Ryan Borucki Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that southpaw Ryan Borucki had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton as the Indianapolis Indians continue this week's six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers at Victory Field at 7:05 PM. Borucki is one of eight rehabbers assigned to Indy on nine separate stints, joining infielder Jared Triolo, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta and Colin Holderman, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez, infielder Nick Gonzales and catcher Joey Bart.

Borucki, 31, was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with low back inflammation after going 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA (15er/25.2ip) in 29 appearances with Pittsburgh. He has held opposing lefties to the lowest batting average (.087, 4-for-46) of major league pitchers with at least 40 at-bats against left-handed hitters this season. He made one rehab appearance with Bradenton on July 8, tossing a scoreless inning with one strikeout before being transferred to Indianapolis.

He has appeared in 81 games (two starts) for Pittsburgh since joining the organization in 2023 with a 5-3 record with a 4.09 ERA (35er/77.0ip) with 19 walks to 68 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP. In 2023, he pitched to a 2.45 ERA (11er/40.1ip) with a 0.74 WHIP, which is the lowest mark by a Pirates pitcher with at least 40.0 innings pitched in a season in franchise history. Additionally, he allowed just four walks on the season, which are the second fewest by a Pirates pitcher in a season under the same constraints.

The reliever has made 20 appearances with Indianapolis since joining the Pirates organization, logging a 2.75 ERA (6er/19.2ip) and 25 strikeouts. Seventeen of his outings with Indy have been scoreless and he has not allowed a hit in 12 of those appearances.

Borucki was selected by Toronto in the 15th round (475th) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Mundelein (Ill.) High School. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on May 9, 2023.

