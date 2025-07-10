Indians Silence Stripers for Seventh Shutout of Season
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Bubba Chandler tossed his second straight start of 6.0 scoreless innings and was backed by three clean frames from the bullpen as the Indianapolis Indians tossed their seventh shutout of the season and clinched at least a series split with Thursday night's 3-0 win against the Gwinnett Stripers at Victory Field.
With a scoreless tie in the third inning, Alika Williams kicked off the frame with a double off of Hurston Waldrep (L, 6-8) and was knocked in by Ji Hwan Bae's triple two batters later. The triple by Bae was his second in three games against Gwinnett after he tripled in the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest. Bae then came around to score the final run of the inning on a fielding error by shortstop Luke Waddell to put the Indians (11-4, 53-36) up, 2-0.
The Stripers (7-8, 36-54) threatened in the seventh when Matthew Batten reached on a lead-off walk. He attempted to move to third on a single from former Indian Jason Delay but was cut down by a seed from Billy Cook to quell the rally. Indianapolis stayed off the scoreboard after the second until the eighth inning, when Ronny Simon clubbed his sixth home run with Indy and seventh of the season, a 408-foot shot to right field, to pad Indy's lead.
Bubba Chandler (W, 4-2) recorded his second straight start of 6.0 scoreless innings and has tossed 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the first inning of his start on June 28 vs. Omaha. His scoreless innings streak is the longest by an Indians pitcher this season, surpassing Eddy Yean's run of 11.1 scoreless innings from April 11-May 11.
Eddy Yean, Cam Sanders and Kyle Nicolas (S, 3) each tossed an inning to finish out the shutout. Indy's seven shutouts this season already surpass the five they had in 2024 and are the most they have had through July 10 since 2018, when they posted ten shutouts.
The Indians look to clinch a series win against the Stripers in Friday night's contest at 7:05 PM from Victory Field. Southpaw Hunter Barco, who has pitched to a 2-0 record with a 1.47 ERA (5er/30.2ip) in seven starts at Victory Field this season, takes the mound for Indianapolis while Gwinnett has not yet named a starter.
