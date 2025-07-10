Nashville Nips Durham 3-2

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Jeferson Quero doubled home the winning run in the top of the ninth as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Durham Bulls 3-2 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Nashville (8-7) built the winning rally with two outs and nobody on. Cole Wilcox (L, 1-3) walked Drew Avans ahead of an infield single from Daz Cameron with Avans heading to third on a throwing error by Carson Williams. Quero then stroked a double inside the right field line to put the Sounds ahead of the Bulls (8-5) 3-2.

The Bulls never led in Thursday's game, but rallied twice to tie. Cameron homered to lead off the game against Joe Rock, but Tre Morgan clubbed a solo home run to right-center in the second to tie the game.

After Nashville went ahead in the fourth, Williams tripled home Curtis Mead in the bottom half to even the score 2-2.

The Sounds lead the six-game set 2-1.

How It Happened: Two of the three Nashville runs that scored reached via walks. Rock issued two walks in a row with two outs in the fourth ahead of Jorge Alfaro's run-scoring single. Wilcox walked Avans with two down in the ninth.

Rock's Return: Joe Rock made his first appearance back with Durham following his major league debut for Tampa Bay on June 28th. Rock worked 3 2/3 innings, permitting two hits and two runs. Following Cameron's game-opening homer, Rock retired the next 11 before walking back-to-back hitters in the fourth.

What's Next: Logan Workman (5-3, 4.15) is slated to start Friday night against Chad Patrick at 6:35 PM ET.







