Nashville Nips Durham 3-2
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Jeferson Quero doubled home the winning run in the top of the ninth as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Durham Bulls 3-2 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
Nashville (8-7) built the winning rally with two outs and nobody on. Cole Wilcox (L, 1-3) walked Drew Avans ahead of an infield single from Daz Cameron with Avans heading to third on a throwing error by Carson Williams. Quero then stroked a double inside the right field line to put the Sounds ahead of the Bulls (8-5) 3-2.
The Bulls never led in Thursday's game, but rallied twice to tie. Cameron homered to lead off the game against Joe Rock, but Tre Morgan clubbed a solo home run to right-center in the second to tie the game.
After Nashville went ahead in the fourth, Williams tripled home Curtis Mead in the bottom half to even the score 2-2.
The Sounds lead the six-game set 2-1.
How It Happened: Two of the three Nashville runs that scored reached via walks. Rock issued two walks in a row with two outs in the fourth ahead of Jorge Alfaro's run-scoring single. Wilcox walked Avans with two down in the ninth.
Rock's Return: Joe Rock made his first appearance back with Durham following his major league debut for Tampa Bay on June 28th. Rock worked 3 2/3 innings, permitting two hits and two runs. Following Cameron's game-opening homer, Rock retired the next 11 before walking back-to-back hitters in the fourth.
What's Next: Logan Workman (5-3, 4.15) is slated to start Friday night against Chad Patrick at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Garrett Stallings Quality Start Helps Sounds Tame Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- Toledo Edges Omaha 3-2 Behind Three Baddoo Triples - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Third Straight in St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Surge ahead for Good in Seventh - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Raya Continues Impressive Run, Helps Pitch Saints to 2-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Nashville Nips Durham 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Completes Doubleheader Sweep of Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Plates Slug Their Way to 14-9 Win over WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Lose Third Straight to Scranton, 11-7 on Thursday Evening - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Drops Both In Doubleheader In Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Silence Stripers for Seventh Shutout of Season - Indianapolis Indians
- Brandon Sproat Dominates, But Mets Lose to IronPigs, 2-0, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Waldrep Sharp, But Stripers Falter against Chandler, Indians - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak with Shutout of Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Come Back Late to Beat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Defensive Mishaps Spell Disaster for Bats in 6-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Sahlen's, Weber's Brand Celebrate Partnership with 716 Free Hot Dogs on Sahlen Field Plaza on 716 Day - Buffalo Bisons
- World's Most Autographed Baseball at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight, July 10th - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Bats Erupt in 13-7 Victory over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader against Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Takes Two from Memphis - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.