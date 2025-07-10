'Pigs Snap Losing Streak with Shutout of Mets
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - A quartet of arms: Mick Abel, Josh Walker, Devin Sweet, and Michael Mercado, combined to help pitch the third shutout of the year for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-35, 7-7) as they blanked the Syracuse Mets (42-48, 11-4) 2-0 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Abel started for the 'Pigs and was stellar in his return after a month-long stint with the Phillies. Abel did not allow a hit until the sixth and finished with six innings of shutout ball, allowing just that one hit and one walk, striking out three.
Walker (1-0) struck out the side in the last of the seventh, preceding the 'Pigs breaking the ice in the eighth. In the top of the eighth, Rafael Lantigua scampered home on a wild pitch for the game's first run and one pitch later Rodolfo Castro smashed a solo homer, his ninth of the year, to make it 2-0.
Sweet worked around a hit for a scoreless eighth before Mercado (S, 3) worked around two hits to begin the eighth, striking out Pablo Reyes to end the game.
Ty Adcock (1-3) took the loss for the Mets, allowing two runs in one inning on two hits and a walk.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, July 11th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Alan Rangel (5-2, 4.96) on the mound for the 'Pigs while the Mets have not yet announced a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
