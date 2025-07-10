Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night'
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Get ready, girls... because an exciting new clinic is making it's debut at Sahlen Field next month. The Bisons have partnered with M&T Bank for their first ever 'Softball Clinic' on Saturday, August 2nd from 9:30am-12pm before the team's Women In Sports Game. Registration is now open
Take your game to the next level with instruction in softball fast pitch, hitting, slapping, baserunning and fielding from our amazing collection of local coaches. Plus, your registration to the M&T Bank Bisons Softball Clinic will also includes two Bisons Flex Tickets and a Softball Bow, compliments of 21 Outs.
Cost of the Clinic is just $70 (plus fees), but SPACE IS LIMITED! So, if you want to be a part of this amazing first ever event, be sure to register today!
Our Softball Clinic Coaches
Check out the amazing lineup of coaches and instructors we have for our first ever Softball Clinic!
Ally Marcano - Coastal Carolina Softball Alum & Team Puerto Rico Professional Softball
Olivia Kincanon - University at Buffalo Softball Alum & Houghton University Head Coach
Stephanie Roan - St. Cloud State University Softball Alum & University at Buffalo Associate Head Coach
Abby Sotter - Edinboro University Softball Alum & Charter School for Applied Technologies Varsity Softball Coach
International League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Defensive Mishaps Spell Disaster for Bats in 6-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Sahlen's, Weber's Brand Celebrate Partnership with 716 Free Hot Dogs on Sahlen Field Plaza on 716 Day - Buffalo Bisons
- World's Most Autographed Baseball at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight, July 10th - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Bats Erupt in 13-7 Victory over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader against Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Takes Two from Memphis - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night'
- Sahlen's, Weber's Brand Celebrate Partnership with 716 Free Hot Dogs on Sahlen Field Plaza on 716 Day
- Bisons Drop Second Straight Game to Scranton 7-2 on Wednesday
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Scranton in 5-2 Loss on Tuesday
- Bisons' Princess Day on July 20 to Feature Princesses & Characters to Meet and Get Photos With