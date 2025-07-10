Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night'

Get ready, girls... because an exciting new clinic is making it's debut at Sahlen Field next month. The Bisons have partnered with M&T Bank for their first ever 'Softball Clinic' on Saturday, August 2nd from 9:30am-12pm before the team's Women In Sports Game. Registration is now open

Take your game to the next level with instruction in softball fast pitch, hitting, slapping, baserunning and fielding from our amazing collection of local coaches. Plus, your registration to the M&T Bank Bisons Softball Clinic will also includes two Bisons Flex Tickets and a Softball Bow, compliments of 21 Outs.

Cost of the Clinic is just $70 (plus fees), but SPACE IS LIMITED! So, if you want to be a part of this amazing first ever event, be sure to register today!

Our Softball Clinic Coaches

Check out the amazing lineup of coaches and instructors we have for our first ever Softball Clinic!

Ally Marcano - Coastal Carolina Softball Alum & Team Puerto Rico Professional Softball

Olivia Kincanon - University at Buffalo Softball Alum & Houghton University Head Coach

Stephanie Roan - St. Cloud State University Softball Alum & University at Buffalo Associate Head Coach

Abby Sotter - Edinboro University Softball Alum & Charter School for Applied Technologies Varsity Softball Coach







