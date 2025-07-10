Raya Continues Impressive Run, Helps Pitch Saints to 2-1 Victory

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The maturation process of Marco Raya has been impressive to watch. Entering Thursday night at CHS Field he had a 2.19 ERA over his last five starts. He lowered that after another stellar start. Pierson Ohl finished the job as the St. Paul Saints silenced the high octane Iowa Cubs 2-1 in front of 5,757.

Raya was in complete command from the beginning. He retired the first nine men he faced, striking out three over the first 3.0 innings.

Edouard Julien put the Saints on the board in the first with a solo homer just inside the pole in left, his eighth of the season, making it 1-0. Julien went 2-3 with a home run, RBI, and run scored.

The only mistake Raya made came in the fourth as the Chicago Cubs #1 prospect, Owen Caissie, who is headed to the Futures Game, tied the game at one with a leadoff solo homer, his 19th of the season. With one out in the inning, Raya gave up an infield single to Moises Ballesteros and walked Carlos Pérez. A strikeout and a comebacker, however, ended the inning.

Jonah Bride got things started for the Saints in the fifth as he doubled down the third base line. Jose Miranda's fly out to center sent Bride to third. After a hit by pitch to Anthony Prato, Will Holland put the Saints up 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Raya allowed the leadoff man to reach in both the fifth and sixth, but retired the next three batters both times. He finished the night going 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out seven as he picked up his first Triple-A win. He lowered his ERA in his last six starts to 2.04. Overall, his ERA has plummeted in the last two months from a season high of 12.46 on May 9 to 5.97 after Thursday.

Ohl was given the task of pitching the final 3.0 innings and he was more than up to the challenge. He allowed just two hits, a two-out single in the seventh and a one out single in the eighth. Ohl went 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out three to earn the save.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (1-5, 6.56) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Kenta Maeda (1-4, 7.14). The game can be seen on FOX 9 Plus, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.