Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 vs. Worcester

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (4-10, 45-43) vs. Rochester Plates (5-9, 32-54)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Robert Stock (5-3, 3.05) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 6.85)

AFTERNOON DELIGHT: The Red Wings faced off against the Worcester Red Sox in game two of their six game series on Wednesday afternoon, and secured a 4-3 victory...the Wings stole a season-high seven bags, highlighted by LF ANDREW PINCKNEY'S 21st and 22nd of the year...2B JACKSON CLUFF logged a 2-for-4 day with a pair of singles, while SS NASIM NUÑEZ delivered a two-run single to give the Wings the lead in the sixth...the Red Wings will don their specialty Plates uniforms as they continue their homestand this evening with game three against the WooSox...RHP SETH SHUMAN will get the nod for Rochester against Worcester RHP Robert Stock.

GRAND LARCENY: Rochester swiped a season-high seven bases yesterday, marking the fourth time that the Red Wings have stolen three or more bases in a game in July...since 6/20 at Lehigh Valley, Rochester has stolen a base in 16 straight games, the longest streak by a Red Wings team since at least 2004...since 6/14 the Wings lead all of Triple-A and T-5th in professional baseball (including MLB) with 52 stolen bases...

In his 100th Triple-A game, LF ANDREW PINCKNEY swiped two bases on the day, bringing him to a team-leading 22 stolen bases on the season...the Alabama native is tied for seventh in the International League in stolen bases.

The last time Rochester stole seven or more bases in a single game was 5/16/2024 vs. Buffalo, when the Wings stole eight bases...they have swiped seven or more bags four times since at least 2004, all in the Nationals era (since 2021) and twice in 2024 (4/13 G1 at BUF).

EVERYDAY I'M HASSELIN': CF ROBERT HASSELL III slapped a single up the middle in the fifth inning to extend his hit streak to seven games, and finished the day 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base...since returning to the Red Wings on 6/18, the Tennessee native has hit .319 (23-for-72), with four doubles, four homers, and 12 RBI, while logging an OPS of .959...

Hassell is hitting .291 (39-for-134) out of the leadoff spot, adding four homers and 16 RBI, while boasting a .362 OBP...39 hits puts him tied for 10th in the International League out of the leadoff spot.

HUFF, CLUFF, AND BLOW THIS HOUSE DOWN: 2B JACKSON CLUFF logged his 10th multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two singles, two stolen bases, and a run scored...the BYU alum has hit .349 (15-for-43) with runners in scoring position this season, knocking in 18 runs and homering three times...Cluff is 37-for-39 (.949 SB%) in stolen base attempts with the Red Wings since his debut in 2024, the third-highest stolen base percentage of any International League player with at least 30 SB since 2004...

His second hit came off LHP Jovani Moran, marking his 100th career Triple-A hit...against left-handed pitching this season, Cluff is slashing .391/.548/.565 with a 1.113 OPS.

THE GREAT CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY surpassed 500 career Minor League innings in his start on Wednesday afternoon, turning in 4.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out two...Solesky has now logged 76.2 innings this season, which is good for second on the Red Wings, trailing only LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ.

PILK AND COOKIES: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON turned in 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, picking up the win on Wednesday...the southpaw has logged nine straight scoreless appearances dating back to 6/14 vs. Jacksonville...over 11.0 innings during that stretch, the Mississippi State product has struck out 11, and ranks among Triple-A relievers (min. 10 IP) in the opponent's batting average (1st, .063) and WHIP (2nd, 0.64)...

The Chicago White Sox draftee's four pitching wins are tied for the most among active Red Wings (CHASE SOLESKY).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2008: On this day in 2008, the Red Wings beat the Durham Bulls in dominant fashion, 14-1...Rochester's offense was fueled by multi-hit games from five separate Red Wings...Rochester scored six runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer from DH RANDY RUIZ ...RF DARNELL MCDONALD and 3B SERGIO SANTOS each added a homer in the contest...the Durham bats were kept quiet by future MLB All-Star, LHP FRANCISCO LIRIANO, who logged 7.0 scoreless innings, adding eight strikeouts, while only surrendering three hits and one walk.







