Brady House Earns Team MVP Honors; Darren Baker Becomes a Three-Time Most Popular Red Wing

July 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Brady House earns Team MVP honors; Darren Baker becomes a three-time Most Popular Red Wing.

As the 2025 season reached its midway point, Red Wings fans had their say. The votes are in, and two familiar names stand out.

Brady House was selected as the team's Most Valuable Player, while Darren Baker earned the honor of Most Popular Player. One brought high-impact production before making his Major League debut. The other continues to anchor the clubhouse and connect deeply with fans in Rochester.

Most Valuable Player: Brady House

Few players made a bigger impression in the first half than House. In 65 games with the Red Wings, he hit .304 with 13 home runs, 15 doubles, and 41 RBIs. His OPS climbed to .872, and he became a key part of the team's offensive identity - delivering both power and consistency in the heart of the order. On April 19 vs. Worcester, the Georgia native went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBI in a breakout performance... one of two four-hit performances he collected with Rochester in '25, with the other coming on May 2nd (4-for-5)., and This was also one of 23 multi-hit games for the righty this season.

That performance led to a well-earned call-up in mid-June, which was notand it wasn't a surprise to anyone paying attention. A former first-round pick (11th overall in 2021), House entered the season ranked among the Nationals' top prospects and one of the top 100 prospects in all of baseball. His raw power, advanced approach, and steady defense at third base have long positioned him as a cornerstone in Washington's rebuild.

Since arriving in D.C., House has continued to make his presence felt. Through his first 23 Major League games, he's batting .258 with 24 hits, five doubles, and two home runs. On July 12, he delivered his first true breakout moment... a 3-hit, 2-homer performance that showed a national audience what Red Wings fans already knew: this kid can play.

House's time in Rochester may have been short, but his impact was undeniable. His MVP selection reflects the caliber of play he brought to Innovative Field, the excitement he generated during his rise, and the pride fans feel in watching one of their own take the next step.

Most Popular Player: Darren Baker

If House brought the thunder, Baker brought the heartbeat...and continues to leave his mark in Rochester, earning the title of Most Popular Red Wing three times - in 2023, 2024, and now again in 2025.

Now in his third season with Rochester, the veteran infielder continues to lead with consistency, energy, and poise. He's batting .262 with 22 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, and a .341 on-base percentage. In big moments, he's been one of the team's most dependable hitters - batting over .300 with runners in scoring position.

This year, Baker became the Red Wings' all-time leader in games played during the Nationals era. And with more than 295 career hits in a Red Wings uniform, he's on the verge of another major milestone. Since 1988 - the beginning of the team's modern statistical era - only eight players have reached 300 hits with the club. Baker is about to become the ninth.

He currently ranks ninth on that list, just four hits shy of tying Darryl

(299). With a few more, he'll pass Eric Farris (312) and move into the franchise's top seven - joining the likes of Trevor Plouffe (345), Dustin Martin (361), and Brian Dinkelman (366), who helped define the team's Twins affiliation era.

He's also making history on the basepaths. With 74 career stolen bases, Baker now ranks third all-time in Red Wings franchise history, trailing only George Toporcer (113) and Damon Buford (84).

Whether it's a spark on the bases, a behind-the-back play in the field, or a late-inning rally at the plate, Baker continues to show up when it matters. His selection as Most Popular Player isn't just about what he's done this season. It's about the relationship he's built with this team and this city. Steady, reliable, and always all-in.

Note: Baker is the first three-time most popular player award winner since PJ Forbes took home the honors '97-'99.

Looking Ahead

As the Red Wings return from the All-Star break, their second-half campaign begins on the road tomorrow, Friday, July 18, when they open the post-break slate against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. But the real celebration picks up next week back home at Innovative Field when they take on the Yankees' top affiliate, Scranton/WB:

Tuesday, July 22 @ 6:45 PM vs. Scranton/WB (Yankees Triple-A affiliate)

Game Highlight (2): Cocos Locos Night

Luis Garcia Jr.® Magnets Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans

Half ¬âPrice Ticket Tuesday

Wednesday, July 23 @ 6:05 PM vs. Scranton/WB

Replica Red Wings 1990s Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

90s Night Game Highlight

Thursday, July 24 @ 11:05 AM vs. Scranton/WB

Camp Day activities on-field

College Day: $16 ticket includes $5 in Diamond Dollars with valid college ID

Friday, July 25 @ 6:45 PM vs. Scranton/WB

Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 4,000 fans

Survivors Night: $5 deals (plus $2 fee)

ZOOperstars! show and post-game fireworks

Saturday, July 26 @ 6:45 PM vs. Scranton/WB

Christmas in July, Bruce the Bat Dog

Ornament Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Sunday, July 27 @ 1:05 PM vs. Scranton/WB

Big League Chew® T ¬âShirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Knot Hole Kids Club event with four-ticket family packs

Kids Run the Bases after the game

How to Join the Fun:

Head to RedWingsBaseball.com to secure your tickets-don't miss out!







International League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.