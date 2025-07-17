Durham Bulls to Give Away 5,030 Hot Dogs on Sunday, July 27

July 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC- The Durham Bulls have announced today the organization will be giving away 5,030 Sahlen's hot dogs at the team's home game on Sunday, July 27. The giveaway for fans will start when gates open at 4:00pm, with that evening's contest beginning at 5:05pm.

"There's no better feeling than enjoying a hot dog at a baseball game, and we relish the opportunity to share that with our incredible fans," said Bulls General Manager Chrystal Rowe. "As we celebrate 30 seasons at Durham Bulls Athletic Park this year, this is another way to say 'thank you' to for their awesome support over the last three decades at the corner of Blackwell Street and Jackie Robinson Boulevard."

Sahlen's hot dogs will be given away upon entry into Durham Bulls Athletic Park at each entrance that day once gates open at 4:00pm. If any hot dogs remain once the game starts, fans will be able to head to the front entrance of the DBAP and receive two free Sahlen's hot dogs each while supplies last. Following that evening's game, kids 12 and under will also be able to run the bases, thanks to Nature's Twist.

The Bulls begin a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, July 22. Other highlights of that homestand include Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday (July 22) featuring $2 chicken tenders and $5 select tallboy canned beers, Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs (July 24), Peanuts Night: A Christmas in July Special with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux (July 25), and Outdoors Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (July 26).







