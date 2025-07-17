2025 Washington Nationals Draft Class Recap - Future Red Wings on the Horizon

As the All-Star spotlight lit up Atlanta, the Washington Nationals were busy shaping their future - and it's a future Red Wings fans should be excited about. With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Nationals selected shortstop Eli Willits, a dynamic multi-sport prep star known for elite contact skills, advanced instincts, and defensive polish.

From there, the Nats doubled down on power - selecting college sluggers Ethan Petry (26 home runs in 2025 at South Carolina), Wyatt Henseler (66 career bombs at Penn and Texas A&M), and Hunter Hines, Mississippi State's all-time home run leader (70 HR). On the mound, they brought in serious heat with Landon Harmon (up to 99 mph), Miguel Sime Jr. (touching triple digits), and Ben Moore, a local lefty from Old Dominion who's hit 97 mph and held opponents to a .212 average in 2025.

Here's a full look at all 20 rounds of Nationals selections from this year's draft in Atlanta:

Round 1 - Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

The top pick in the draft, Willits is a polished high school shortstop and two-sport standout with exceptional baseball instincts. A switch-hitter, he's praised for his elite bat-to-ball skills, plus speed, and advanced feel for the game. His father, Reggie Willits, played in the big leagues and coached with the Yankees - and Eli has long been viewed as one of the most mature, well-rounded prospects in the class. Committed to Oklahoma, Willits projects as a long-term shortstop with leadership qualities and high-end baseball IQ.

Round 2 - Ethan Petry, 1B/OF, South Carolina

One of college baseball's premier power threats, Petry crushed 26 home runs in 2025 and led the Cape Cod League in HR, OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2024. A physical slugger with plus-plus raw power, he profiles best as a first baseman with middle-of-the-order upside.

Round 3 - Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union Attendance Center (MS)

A Mississippi State commit, Harmon routinely sat 93-96 and touched 99 mph in high school. At 6'5", he's projectable with a smooth delivery and multiple fastball variations, including a cutter and a sweeper. Ranked a Top 50 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Round 4 - Miguel Sime Jr., RHP, Poly Prep (NY)

A participant in MLB's Breakthrough and Dream Series programs, Sime boasts a fastball that touches triple digits and a powerful slider. At 6'4", 235 lbs, he has the frame and arm strength to overpower hitters - with growing command and poise.

Round 5 - Coy James, SS, Davie County HS (NC)

Once considered a first-round talent, James is a pure hitter with standout bat speed and good actions in the infield. A former Team USA and showcase standout, he was committed to Ole Miss prior to the draft.

Round 6 - Boston Smith, C, Wright State

Smith led Division I in home runs in 2025 (26 HR), finishing with a 1.200+ OPS. A left-handed hitter with a compact build (5'10", 195 lbs), he combines discipline with power and could rise quickly through the system.

Round 7 - Julian Tonghini, RHP, Arizona

One of the most effective relievers in college baseball, Tonghini posted a 15.6 K/9 rate in 2025. With a mid-90s fastball and sharp breaking ball, he's built for high-leverage bullpen work.

Round 8 - Riley Maddox, RHP, Ole Miss

A reliable SEC arm, Maddox bounced between the rotation and bullpen. He features a low-90s sinker with late life and posted a sub-3.50 ERA in 2024. Brings polish and experience to the system.

Round 9 - Wyatt Henseler, 3B, Texas A&M

One of the top power bats in the class, Henseler hit 66 career homers and owned a .985 OPS in 2025. He showed plate discipline and power production at both Penn and Texas A&M.

Round 10 - Hunter Hines, 1B, Mississippi State

Mississippi State's all-time HR king with 70 career blasts. A left-handed slugger with massive power, Hines slugged over .600 in each of his last two seasons in the SEC.

Round 11 - Jake Moroknek, OF, Butler University

Moroknek hit .388 with 18 HR and a 1.145 OPS in 2025 before entering the transfer portal and committing to Texas. A disciplined hitter with solid gap-to-gap power.

Round 12 - Ben Moore, LHP, Old Dominion

The DMV-area product (and lefty) touched 97 mph in fall workouts and held opposing hitters to a .212 average in 2025. Profiles well as a sinker/slider reliever with upside.

Round 13 - Tucker Biven, RHP, Louisville

Biven was a late-inning arm for the Cardinals, striking out 51 in 39.2 innings. He brings a durable frame and competitive presence on the mound.

Round 14 - Nick Hollifield, C, UAB

A strong-armed catcher who started 49 games for UAB in 2025. A strong-armed, defensively sound catcher who continues to show promising development at the plate.

Round 15 - Jacob Walsh, 1B, Oregon

Oregon's all-time leader in home runs and RBIs. Walsh hit .325 with 18 HR in 2025 and was a fixture in the Ducks' lineup.

Round 16 - Levi Huesman, LHP, Vanderbilt

A crafty southpaw from Vandy's bullpen, Huesman recorded a 2.81 ERA and a 20:4 K:BB ratio in 2025. Throws strikes and mixes speeds effectively.

Round 17 - Bryce Molinaro, 3B, Penn State

Molinaro slugged .550 with 14 home runs and started every game at third base in 2025. He brings corner infield power and run production.

Round 18 - Owen Puk, RHP, Florida International

The younger brother of MLB pitcher A.J. Puk, Owen struck out 79 in 62.1 innings (11.4 K/9) with a mid-90s fastball and a solid changeup.

Round 19 - Mason Pike, RHP/SS, Puyallup HS (WA)

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, Pike is a two-way talent who's touched 97 mph and shown raw power at the plate. Committed to Oregon State.

Round 20 - Juan Cruz, 1B, Alabama State

Cruz earned SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year honors after hitting .416 with 21 doubles, 14 homers, and 66 RBIs. He led the conference in hits and ranked top five in multiple offensive categories.

The Road to Rochester

From Oklahoma prep stars to SEC sluggers to breakout JUCO gems, the Nationals' 2025 draft class is filled with tools, talent, and plenty of intrigue. While it may be a few years before some of these prospects walk through the clubhouse at Innovative Field, we'll be keeping an eye on every step of their journey.

Because here in Rochester, we know - the road to The Show runs through the Flower City.







