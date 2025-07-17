Legendary GM to be Inducted into Red Wings HOF

On Saturday, August 16, the Rochester Red Wings will celebrate one of the most beloved figures in team history. After more than three decades of leadership, laughter, and legacy, Dan Mason will be inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony at Innovative Field.

For Red Wings fans, it's not just a fitting honor, it's a family celebration.

From Webster to the Big Chair

Dan's story is one born of Rochester...and one built in it.

A Webster native and proud McQuaid Jesuit graduate (Class of 1985), Dan grew up chasing foul balls, collecting autographs, and dreaming of a life in sports. His first autograph? Tommy Shopay. His childhood dream? Working in baseball. And his reality? Far beyond what even the most wide-eyed Little Leaguer could have imagined.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1989, Dan joined the Red Wings in 1990 as an intern. Within five years, at just 27, he became the youngest GM in Triple-A Baseball. Since then, he's never looked back, and the Red Wings have never been the same.

A Hall of Fame Résumé

Dan's leadership has helped the Red Wings grow into one of the most respected franchises in all of Minor League Baseball, and the national recognition backs it up.

Under his direction, the Red Wings have received:

John H. Johnson President's Award (2004) - MiLB's highest franchise honor

Bob Freitas Award (1997) - Recognizing Triple-A operational excellence

Larry MacPhail Award (1997) - For outstanding promotional efforts

Prism Award (2006) - Excellence in franchise management, University of Massachusetts

Ballpark Digest Ongoing Excellence Award (2008)

Dan himself has been honored as International League Executive of the Year three times in 1996, 1997, and 2012, recognizing not just his baseball acumen but his ability to lead with vision, consistency, and integrity.

Baseball, Built on Memories

Whether it's watching a young fan meet Spikes for the first time or talking Notre Dame football with a longtime season ticket holder, Dan believes baseball is a memory-making business.

"You may not remember the score," he says, "but I guarantee you'll remember if you had a good time."

That philosophy runs through everything he does. From helping lead the transition from Silver Stadium to what is now Innovative Field, to his on-field antics of "What's in the Box," or sprinting onto the field to help pull a tarp during a rainstorm, Dan is as much a part of the ballpark experience as peanuts and Cracker Jack.

In the words of Red Wings President, CEO, and COO Naomi Silver:

"I could not be more proud of the man that Dan Mason is. His induction into the Red Wings Hall of Fame is exceptionally appropriate, as he has been the pride of the Red Wings for more than 36 years, and still counting. We have long been the envy of ballclubs across the country for having the best general manager in the game, and we are so lucky to call him our own."

Fighting Irish & McQuaid Pride

Dan's passion doesn't stop at the ballpark.

A lifelong Notre Dame fan, he was "brainwashed early" with Irish diapers and fight songs, made a cameo in the ESPN 30-for-30 Catholics vs. Convicts, and was on the field in Phoenix when the Irish won the 1988 National Championship. He even appears as an extra in Rudy, sitting 35 rows up at the 40-yard line with his dorm mates.

"Notre Dame weekends are about more than football," Dan says. "They're about family. About doing things the same way my dad did. That's what sports can do: connect generations."

Closer to home, McQuaid Jesuit remains a key part of Dan's life. A former student-athlete and involved alumni, he credits McQuaid with shaping his values, leadership, and lifelong commitment to community.

Family at the Heart of It All

At the center of Dan Mason's journey, from a young fan chasing autographs to Hall of Fame General Manager, is family.

Dan's love for sports and community was sparked early by his parents, Jim and Mary Mason. His late father, a 1957 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, was a longtime employee at Xerox and a proud Irish fan who passed down his love of the game and the Fighting Irish through tradition. From playing Notre Dame's fight song in the house to bringing Dan to his first game in South Bend in 1978, Jim helped plant the seeds of passion that still define Dan's life today. His mother, Mary, has supported Dan every step of the way from Little League in Webster to his first day as a Red Wings intern while working at IF Business Forms Inc.

Today, Dan and his wife Sheila, a fellow Rochester native and alumna of Mercy High School, Nazareth College, and Mercyhurst College, have created their own family tradition rooted in baseball and community. Their two children, Cameron (26) and Anna (24), grew up around the ballpark, and now Cameron works alongside his dad at Innovative Field, continuing the family legacy with the Red Wings.

The Masons are often spotted together at Red Wings games, Notre Dame football weekends, and community events, carrying on the very rituals that shaped Dan's childhood. Whether it's attending Mass and hitting the same restaurants in South Bend before kickoff, or chatting with longtime fans along the concourse in Rochester, the Mason family continues to live out the idea that sports can connect generations, build bonds, and bring people together.

For Dan, family isn't just something he talks about, it's the foundation of everything he's built.

Join Us for Hall of Fame Weekend

Dan Mason will be inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 16, during a pre-game ceremony at Innovative Field.

The celebration kicks off the night before on Friday, August 15, with the Hall of Fame induction of Jason Kubel, a fan-favorite slugger and one of the most impactful bats to ever wear a Red Wings uniform.

Get your tickets now:

RedWingsBaseball.com

Innovative Field Box Office

(585) 423-WING (9464)

A Legacy Still in Motion

Thirty-five years ago, Dan Mason started as a wide-eyed intern. Today, he's built a career defined by creativity, consistency, and a deep love for Rochester and its people. His leadership has helped make Red Wings baseball more than just a game; it's a tradition, a gathering place, and a generational experience.

Congratulations, Dan. This Hall of Fame moment is yours, and the whole city is cheering.







