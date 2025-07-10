July 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (45-43, 6-8) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (40-47, 7-7)

Thursday, July 10 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Marco Raya (0-4, 6.49)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints tonight...right-hander Chris Kachmar will make his second start for Iowa...right-hander Marco Raya is slated to start for St. Paul.

TOO MANY LATE RUNS: The I-Cubs once again fell to the St. Paul Saints as a late three-run homer by Carson McCusker lifted the Saints in the bottom of the eighth inning... Jonathon Long notched two doubles and an RBI on the night... Moises Ballesteros earned his 22nd double of the season and knocked in two RBI as well... Connor Noland worked an efficient 5.2 innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five in the process.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Last Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos snapped his hit streak at 15 last night, which marked his longest such streak since he also hit in 15 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.

VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 8-6 vs. the Saints this season.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 29 games and has tallied 10 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .327 (35-for-107) with 12 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (3rd, 96), batting average (3rd, .336), doubles (T-4th, 22) and total bases (5th, 142).

PUNCHIES: Tonight's starter Chris Kachmar was promoted from Double-A Knoxville and earned the win in his last start on Friday at Omaha...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings which is the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on Tuesday and his third in the last week...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi-homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...on Monday, Owen was announced as Minor League Player of the Week as he slashed .476/.560/1.143 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and four walks in five games vs. Omaha.

BITTER 16: Last night, the Iowa Cubs offense was fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against Memphis on April 22, 2018.

HEATING UP: Infielder James Triantos extended his hit streak to seven games last night, in which he is batting .276 (8-for-29) with four runs, two doubles, four RBI and four stolen bases...it is his longest hit streak since he hit in eight straight games from Aug. 20-29, 2024.

BIG GREG: Greg Allen entered the game in the fifth inning Tuesday night and hit his fourth home run of the season...he has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and is one of seven I-Cubs to do so this year.

LETS HIT THE 45: The I-Cubs won their 45th game of the season on Sunday at Omaha...last season, Iowa won did not get win No. 45 until Aug. 3 and were in last place of the International League West standings...this season, Iowa is on pace to finish the year with a 78-71 record (.523 winning percentage), which would be 10 wins better than last season's record of 68-72 (.453).

ETHAN TO THE SHOW: Right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts was recalled to the Chicago Cubs yesterday...Ethan has gone 1-3 with a 2.74 ERA (7 ER in 23.0 IP) with 34 strikeouts in 20 appearances with Iowa this season and has recorded a 5.40 ERA (5 ER in 8.1 IP) with Chicago.







