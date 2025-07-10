Charlotte Takes Two from Memphis

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights bested the Memphis Redbirds twice on Tuesday night with a pair of convincing victories. Game One featured three Knights Home Runs and a 10-4 final tally while the 9-4 nightcap win included a Grand Slam. Charlotte has won seven of their ten road games and nine of 13 overall to start the season's second half.

Trailing 2-1 after the first inning of Game One, Bryan Ramos clubbed a game-tying solo Home Run. It was only the beginning of a spectacular night for Ramos, who finished the two games with a combined seven RBI. Korey Lee's RBI double in the third gave Charlotte a lead they would never relinquish and Ramos added a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

In the fourth inning, Adam Hackenberg and Corey Julks delivered RBI hits that increased the lead to 6-2. Lee and Andre Lipcius both added two-run Homers to the offensive outburst that featured 14 hits in the first contest.

Charlotte kept Memphis' offense off balance with five different pitchers. The three MLB rehab arms, Davis Martin, Cam Booser, and Jared Shuster, all saw action while Adisyn Coffey and Jairo Iriarte worked the final two innings.

Game Two was more of the same. The Knights built a 7-0 lead with a monstrous third inning. Jacob Amaya began the frame with a leadoff Home Run. Two batters later, Julks delivered another RBI double. Dominic Fletcher added an RBI single to left and Ramos cleared the bases with a towering Grand Slam.

Mike Clevinger held the Redbirds to one run across 4.1 innings pitched in a no-decision. Caleb Freeman and WIkelman Gonzalez were both solid out of the bullpen and the Knights tacked on two more runs in the seventh for good measure.

Charlotte's hitters finished the two seven-inning games with a total of 12 extra-base hits; five Home Runs, five doubles, and two triples.

The series continues with Game Three on Thursday. The first pitch from Memphis is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.







International League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.