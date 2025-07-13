Knights Take Another Series with 4-2 Win
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights won their third consecutive series to begin the season's second half with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Memphis Redbirds. The final score matches the series total with the Knights taking four out of six from the Redbirds this week. A 1:45 minute rain delay stalled the start, but Charlotte kept their poise and reeled off another road victory.
Vinny Capra opened the scoring for the Knights with a Home Run off the left field foul pole that led off the top of the third inning. Charlotte added two more runs in the frame. Korey Lee grounded into a force out that brought home Dru Baker and Jason Matthews scored on a Memphis throwing error.
Andre Lipcius clobbered his third Home Run of the series and 14th of the season with a solo blast in the sixth. The Knights lead all of Minor League Baseball with 137 Home Runs this year; 13 more than the second place team (Greensboro of the South Atlantic League).
The pitching performance was another impressive display. Davis Martin worked 3.2 innings and the bullpen combination of Peyton Pallette, Jesse Scholtens, Adisyn Coffey, Tyler Schweitzer, and Jairo Iriarte all kept Memphis in check. Iriarte closed the door in the ninth for his first save of the season.
The Knights open up an important three-game homestand against the Durham Bulls on Friday night; however, Charlotte will enjoy four days off beginning on Monday, courtesy of the All-Star Break.
International League Stories from July 13, 2025
- Knights Take Another Series with 4-2 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Heads to All-Star Break with Loss to Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Takes Finale Before Break - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Zebby Matthews Overpowering in Rehab Start, But Saints Go into All-Star Break with 8-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Outlast Stripers in a Back-And-Forth Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Slip Past Stripers in Sunday Series Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Split Series in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Complete Sweep of Buffalo as Herd Heads to All-Star Break - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Norfolk 3-3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stevenson, Bulls Best Sounds 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Petey & Jhonkensy Hit Back-To-Back Homers - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Drop Series Finale in Rain-Shortened Game - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Edge Buffalo to Complete Sweep - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Ride High into All-Star Break with 7-2 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Basallo Homers Again As Tides Split Series In Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Alvarez Homers, Tidwell Shines on Mound, and Mets Beat IronPigs, 4-0, in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs Blanked by Mets Heading into All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park July 22-27 - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 13 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Drops Back-And-Forth Game to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.