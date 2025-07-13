Knights Take Another Series with 4-2 Win

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights won their third consecutive series to begin the season's second half with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Memphis Redbirds. The final score matches the series total with the Knights taking four out of six from the Redbirds this week. A 1:45 minute rain delay stalled the start, but Charlotte kept their poise and reeled off another road victory.

Vinny Capra opened the scoring for the Knights with a Home Run off the left field foul pole that led off the top of the third inning. Charlotte added two more runs in the frame. Korey Lee grounded into a force out that brought home Dru Baker and Jason Matthews scored on a Memphis throwing error.

Andre Lipcius clobbered his third Home Run of the series and 14th of the season with a solo blast in the sixth. The Knights lead all of Minor League Baseball with 137 Home Runs this year; 13 more than the second place team (Greensboro of the South Atlantic League).

The pitching performance was another impressive display. Davis Martin worked 3.2 innings and the bullpen combination of Peyton Pallette, Jesse Scholtens, Adisyn Coffey, Tyler Schweitzer, and Jairo Iriarte all kept Memphis in check. Iriarte closed the door in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Knights open up an important three-game homestand against the Durham Bulls on Friday night; however, Charlotte will enjoy four days off beginning on Monday, courtesy of the All-Star Break.







