Sounds Split Series in Durham

DURHAM, N.C - The Sounds dropped the series finale in Duraham on Sunday to end with a series split against the Bulls after a 4-3 loss. Tyler Black and Daz Cameron tallied the only two RBI for Nashville in the loss.

Making his second start of the series, Bruce Zimmermann worked five innings and allowed three hits and two unearned runs as he suffered the loss. The Sounds held a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth until Zimmermann allowed a two-out, two-RBI single to give the Bulls the lead.

Tyler Black's RBI single in the top of the first was the only Nashville run until Raynel Delgado scored on a wild pitch after hitting a one-out double in the top of the seventh inning and later stealing third - one of four Nashville steals on the day. The run helped cut the deficit to 4-2 after two Durham runs came across in the bottom of the sixth off Will Childers.

Daz Cameron and the Sounds cut the lead to one run in the top of the ninth. Blake Perkins doubled in the top of the ninth before Cameron brought him home with his sixth RBI of the series. A strikeout and fly out left the potential game-tying run stranded on second after Cameron stole second.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Friday, July 18th for the start of a nine-game homestand. The Indianapolis Indians will play a three-game weekend set before Nashville welcomes the Charlotte Knights beginning on Tuesday, July 22nd.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OUR FRIEND, CRAIG: Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked his eighth straight game without allowing a run as he pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning for Nashville. The scoreless appearance lowered Yoho's Triple-A ERA to 0.90 in 27 appearances with Nashville. In 27 games with the Sounds, Yoho has allowed 18 hits in 30.0 IP with 36 strikeouts and 12 walks. His eight straight games without an earned run is tied for the 10th longest active streak in the IL. He's also tied for the seventh-longest streak in the IL this year with his 12-game stretch without allowing an earned run from March 29 - May 21.

CAMERON OUTDOORS: Daz Cameron ended his series in Durham with one of two Nashville RBI on the day. He went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, walk, and a run scored in Sunday's finale. In four games played for the series, he was 7-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, and four runs scored. Prior to his contract being selected by Milwaukee for his Brewers debut, Cameron's last four games with Nashville were also against Durham, giving him eight straight games played against the same Triple-A opponent. Over his last eight games with Nashville, Cameron hit .367 (11-for-30) with four home runs, three doubles, had 11 RBI, and seven runs scored.







