Iowa Takes Finale Before Break

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (47-45) won the final game before the All-Star Break by an 8-2 score over the St. Paul Saints (42-49) today at CHS Field.

Ben Brown earned the win as he worked 5.0 scoreless innings and struck out five.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning in which the I-Cubs went up 1-0 on a run-scoring groundout from Caleb Knight and took a 2-0 lead in the sixth on a homer from Dixon Machado.

In the seventh, Iowa extended their lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly from Chase Strumpf and a run-scoring groundout from Machado. St. Paul cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but Cowles got the run back with a double in the eighth.

The Saints cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but Iowa scored another three runs in the ninth on a single from Greg Allen, a sacrifice fly from Jonathon Long and a single from James Triantos.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Friday for the first of a three-game series with first pitch slated for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







