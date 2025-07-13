Iowa Takes Finale Before Break
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (47-45) won the final game before the All-Star Break by an 8-2 score over the St. Paul Saints (42-49) today at CHS Field.
Ben Brown earned the win as he worked 5.0 scoreless innings and struck out five.
The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning in which the I-Cubs went up 1-0 on a run-scoring groundout from Caleb Knight and took a 2-0 lead in the sixth on a homer from Dixon Machado.
In the seventh, Iowa extended their lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly from Chase Strumpf and a run-scoring groundout from Machado. St. Paul cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but Cowles got the run back with a double in the eighth.
The Saints cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but Iowa scored another three runs in the ninth on a single from Greg Allen, a sacrifice fly from Jonathon Long and a single from James Triantos.
Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Friday for the first of a three-game series with first pitch slated for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from July 13, 2025
- Knights Take Another Series with 4-2 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Heads to All-Star Break with Loss to Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Takes Finale Before Break - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Zebby Matthews Overpowering in Rehab Start, But Saints Go into All-Star Break with 8-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Outlast Stripers in a Back-And-Forth Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Slip Past Stripers in Sunday Series Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Split Series in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Complete Sweep of Buffalo as Herd Heads to All-Star Break - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Norfolk 3-3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stevenson, Bulls Best Sounds 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Petey & Jhonkensy Hit Back-To-Back Homers - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Drop Series Finale in Rain-Shortened Game - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Edge Buffalo to Complete Sweep - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Ride High into All-Star Break with 7-2 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Basallo Homers Again As Tides Split Series In Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Alvarez Homers, Tidwell Shines on Mound, and Mets Beat IronPigs, 4-0, in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs Blanked by Mets Heading into All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park July 22-27 - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 13 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Drops Back-And-Forth Game to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.