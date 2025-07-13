IronPigs Blanked by Mets Heading into All-Star Break
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-37, 8-9) ended their pre All-Star break schedule by getting shutout by the Syracuse Mets (44-49, 13-5) 4-0, in a rain-shortened six-inning game on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Francisco Alvarez started the scoring in the ballgame with a two-run homer in the fourth before Jakson Reetz led off the fifth with a solo shot to make it 3-0.
Back-to-back doubles from Alvarez and Joey Meneses brought in another run to lead off the bottom of the six before the skies opened and rain stopped play and the game was eventually called.
Blade Tidwell (6-4) earned the win for the Mets, working 5.1 scoreless frames. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out six. Dylan Ross (S, 1) got the final two outs of the sixth on a double play to earn the save.
Andrew Painter (3-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in five innings on six hits, striking out four without issuing a walk.
The 'Pigs now head into the All-Star break and take a hiatus before resuming their season on Friday, July 18th at Coca-Cola Park against the Rochester Red Wings.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
