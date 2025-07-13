Red Wings Drop Series Finale in Rain-Shortened Game

On this Sunday afternoon in downtown Rochester, the Red Wings and Worcester WooSox met for their final game before the All-Star break, and finale of their six-game series. The Red Wings came up short in the final matchup against the Woosox, with the game concluding in the bottom of the sixth due to rain in a 2-0 loss. RHP Cade Cavalli went 5.0 innings and struck out seven batters, while a plethora of Wings hitters combined to reach base 10 times.

The WooSox got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. 3B Blaze Jordan led off the frame with a single to left field, followed by another single from 1B Nathan Hickey to place runners on the corners. The following batter, DH Trayce Thompson, bounced into a double play to give Worcester the early 1-0 lead.

Worcester got back to work in the top of the fourth inning, as CF Nate Eaton legged out an infield single to start the action. Eaton then swiped his seventh and eighth bags on the season, stealing second and third, and eventually scored on an errant throw that got past third, making it 2-0 Worcester.

The score remained the same heading into the sixth, allowing Worcester to maintain their two-run lead as a rain delay loomed. The game was ultimately cut short in the bottom of the sixth due to unplayable field conditions, with the Red Wings falling to the WooSox 2-0, resulting in a series split.

RHP Cade Cavalli got the start Sunday afternoon and went 5.0 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, walking three while striking out seven batters, his third-most strikeouts in a start this season. RHP Carlos Romero came in to pitch the sixth inning, walking two and striking out a batter without giving up a run.

RHP Cade Cavalli earned the Player of the Game honors for Sunday's matinee. The former Oklahoma Sooner tossed 5.0 innings, allowing two runs (1 ER), four hits, and punching out seven WooSox. Today's start marks his 12th start of the season, fourth-most on the Red Wings.

The Red Wings will head into the All-Star Break this week, off until Friday, where they will resume play in Lehigh Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05 ET.







