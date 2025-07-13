Alvarez Homers, Tidwell Shines on Mound, and Mets Beat IronPigs, 4-0, in Rain-Shortened Game
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Behind the power of Francisco Alvarez, the Syracuse Mets beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 4-0, in a rain-shortened game that ended in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. With the victory, Syracuse won the six-game series, taking four of the six games from Lehigh Valley.
After three scoreless innings, Syracuse (44-49, 13-5) opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single, and Francisco Alvarez belted a two-run homer to center field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Alvarez now has four home runs in his last three games.
In the fifth, Syracuse added some insurance. Jakson Reetz led off the frame with a solo home run, putting the Mets on top, 3-0.
The offense continued into the sixth when Alvarez doubled and Joey Meneses smacked an RBI double into right field, extending the advantage to 4-0. Alvarez finished the day, 3-for-3 with his home run and two doubles.
Syracuse held Lehigh Valley (54-37, 8-9) scoreless into the sixth inning thanks to a gem from Blade Tidwell. The Mets starter pitched five and one-third scoreless innings, allowed just four hits, and struck out six batters. Dylan Ross entered the game with a runner at first base and one out in the top of the sixth and induced a double play to end the inning.
Syracuse heads into the All-Star Break and has a break in action until Friday, July 18th when the Mets head to Norfolk, Virginia to take on the Norfolk Tides for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday, July 18th is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
