July 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (46-45, 7-10) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (42-48, 9-8)

Sunday, July 13 - 2:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.93)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints today...right-hander Ben Brown will start for Iowa today...right-hander Zebby Matthews is expected to pitch for St. Paul on Major League rehab assignment.

FELL SHORT: The I-Cubs scored four runs in the ninth inning but fell short to the St. Paul Saints last night by a 10-9 score... Jonathon Long had three hits including a home run... Greg Allen also went deep for Iowa... Gavin Hollowell and Tom Cosgrove tossed 1.2 and 1.1 scoreless innings respectively.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Last Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos snapped his hit streak at 15 Wednesday night, which marked his longest such streak since he also hit in 15 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.

VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 9-8 vs. the Saints this season.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 32 games and has tallied 11 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .336 (41-for-122) with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (2nd, 101), batting average (2nd, .339), doubles (5th, 23) and total bases (5th, 150).

BACK AT IT: Infielder Jonathon Long tallied his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 11 games Thursday night...Jonny also tallied four RBI which marked his third game this year with at least four RBI...Long is batting .370 (17-for-46) with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the course of those 10 games...the Cubs No. 11 prospect is slashing .320/.398/.509 (103-for-322) with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 87 games this season.

THE FINALE: Today, the Iowa Cubs play their final game before the All-Star in which they will be off from July 14-17...going into the break last year, the I-Cubs were 41-52.

GREG GOES DEEP: Outfielder Greg Allen hit his fifth home run of the season last night...it marked his third home run in his last five games after homering in back-to-back games for the first time in his career on July 6-8.

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the year Thursday night and his seventh in his last seven games...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on Tuesday and his third in the last week...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi-homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen played in the Futures Game yesterday in Atlanta and went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two walks.

BITTER 16: Wednesday evening, the Iowa Cubs offense were fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against the Memphis Redbirds on April 22, 2018.

SWING IT: Iowa's offense scored nine runs on 10 hits last night...the Iowa Cubs lead the International League in batting average (.269), hits (816), doubles (193) and rank third in home runs with 111...last year, the I-Cubs hit just .250 which ranked tied for 15th in the league... Jonathon Long (103) and Moises Ballesteros (101) are ranked first and second in hits in the International League.

NASTY NATE: Over his last 12 appearances, Nate Pearson has allowed just one earned run in 13.0 innings of work, good for a 0.69 ERA...he has allowed seven hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts during that span.







