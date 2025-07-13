So Much Happening at Huntington Park July 22-27

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Huntington Park is the place to be this July. See the next wave of Major League Baseball stars right here in Columbus, as the Clippers take on the Buffalo Bisons, top minor league affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The week is highlighted by several great ticket and concession offers and a very special "Christmas in July" bobblehead night!!! You won't get affordable family entertainment like this anywhere else in town.

TUESDAY, JULY 22 (7:05pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 (7:05pm)

Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Military & First Responder Night! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders (to all Wednesday home games).

THURSDAY, JULY 24 (12:05pm)

Business Day Special! Cut out of the office and join us for lunch and a ballgame with a special, weekday day game and 12:05pm start time.

Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up. Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

FRIDAY, JULY 25 (7:05pm)

$5 FRIDAY! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!

CHRISTMAS IN JULY! The first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Jhonkensy Noel "Big Christmas" Clippers bobblehead!

SATURDAY, JULY 26 (7:05pm)

Party-at-the-Park! Pre-Game live music on the Right Field Concourse featuring the musical stylings of Linden & Melvin.

FIREWORKS!!! Stick around following the conclusion of the game for a fireworks show.

SUNDAY, JULY 27 (1:05pm)

Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.

Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.

Post-Game Fun Run around the Bases! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.

Ring Your Bell Sundays Presented by Dor Mar! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!







