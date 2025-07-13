Indians Outlast Stripers in a Back-And-Forth Affair
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians battled back from an early deficit and traded runs with the Gwinnett Stripers throughout the entire contest but managed to take Sunday afternoon's series finale at Victory Field, 6-5.
With the contest knotted at 5-5 in the eighth inning, Brett Sullivan led off the frame with his second double of the day to spark Indy's (13-5, 55-37) offense. Alika Williams reached on a bunt single which advanced Sullivan to third, setting him up to score the game-winning run on a groundout from Tsung-Che Cheng.
The Indians found themselves in an early 2-0 hole within the first four pitches of the game thanks to back-to-back homers from Jarred Kelenic and Luke Waddell. The Stripers (8-10, 37-56) kept their foot on the gas, adding another run in the second on a sacrifice fly from Cody Milligan, but the Indians battled back in their half of the frame.
Jared Triolo started the second-inning rally with a walk and scored the first Indians run on an Alika Williams single. Cheng also drew a walk to load the bases for Indy and Ronny Simon immediately followed with a 405-foot, two-run double to tie the game. The next batter, Billy Cook, reached on an error, which scored Cheng and granted Indy a 4-3 lead.
The two teams traded runs before the game-deciding inning. Gwinnett loaded the bases in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at four. Nick Solak responded with an opposite-field solo home run to retake the lead in the sixth inning before the Stripers strung together a double and a single in the sixth to tie the contest once again.
Eddy Yean (W, 6-3), one of six Indians arms used in relief of Thomas Harrington, earned the win for Indy after tossing a scoreless eighth and Kyle Nicolas (S, 4) earned his second straight save in as many appearances with a clean ninth. José Ruiz (L, 0-2) took his second loss of the series for Gwinnett after allowing the game-winning run in the eighth.
The Indians first series out of the four-day All-Star break will begin on Friday at 7:35 PM at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
