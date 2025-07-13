Memphis Heads to All-Star Break with Loss to Charlotte

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Luken Baker drove in both Memphis runs in the loss. The right-handed hitter drove in center fielder Nathan Church with a single in the first inning and smacked a solo home run in the eighth. The 375-foot home run was Baker's ninth this season at Triple-A.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, walked one and struck out three. Alex Cornwell, Oddanier Mosqueda and Andre Granillo tossed a scoreless inning each in relief.

The Redbirds enter the 2025 All-Star Break 47-44 on the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 22 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.