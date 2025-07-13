Memphis Heads to All-Star Break with Loss to Charlotte
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Luken Baker drove in both Memphis runs in the loss. The right-handed hitter drove in center fielder Nathan Church with a single in the first inning and smacked a solo home run in the eighth. The 375-foot home run was Baker's ninth this season at Triple-A.
Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, walked one and struck out three. Alex Cornwell, Oddanier Mosqueda and Andre Granillo tossed a scoreless inning each in relief.
The Redbirds enter the 2025 All-Star Break 47-44 on the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 22 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
