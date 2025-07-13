Jacksonville Splits Series with Norfolk 3-3

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an early lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome seven unanswered runs by the Norfolk Tides in a 7-2 loss Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

Norfolk (37-52, 7-9) tied up the ballgame in the third. Jordyn Adams led off with a walk and advanced to third on a double by Jeremiah Jackson. Samuel Basallo doubled, plating Adams and Jackson, evening the score two.

Norfolk took the lead in the fourth on a homer from TT Bowens (9).

The Tides extended their lead in the sixth. A pair of singles from Vimael Machín and Heston Kjerstad put runners on first and second. Terrin Vavra singled, plating Machín for Tides fourth run.

Norfolk added another run in the eighth on a solo homer by Machín (11).

Norfolk's final tallies came in the top of the ninth. Dylan Beavers started with a base hit and Basallo (19) blasted a two-run homer, extending the lead to 7-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp (56-36, 9-8) took an early lead in the first. Troy Johnston led off with a three-bagger and scored on a balk putting Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville extended their lead in the second on a solo shot by Jack Winkler (6).

With the All-Star break beginning on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp will resume the second half on Friday, July 18 with a three-game set at the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 p.m.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







