Jacksonville and Norfolk Postponed Wednesday
July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will play two seven-inning contests with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Gates open for all fans at 4:30 p.m.
Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Coverage for the doubleheader begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz.) drafts at various locations throughout VyStar Ballpark.
