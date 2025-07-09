Jacksonville and Norfolk Postponed Wednesday

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play two seven-inning contests with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Gates open for all fans at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Coverage for the doubleheader begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

