Boyle, Bats Lift RailRiders in Matinee

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 7-2 Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field. Jesús Rodríguez and Spencer Jones homered to back up a quality start from Sean Boyle as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the first two games of the set against the Bisons.

The RailRiders opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first against Buffalo starter CJ Van Eyk. Rodríguez walked, advancing to third after Jones reached on a defensive miscue. A throwing error at first scored Rodriguez, and T.J. Rumfield extended the advantage 2-0 with an RBI base hit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied three more runs in the bottom of the third. After Jorbit Vivas walked to lead off, Rodríguez followed with a two-run blast to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-0 cushion. Jones singled and scored on a Nicky Lopez base hit for a five-run edge.

Boyle was perfect through three until Michael Stefanic led off the fourth with a solo homer for a 5-1 margin. Alan Roden singled and scored on a Yohendrick Pinango groundout to narrow the gap to three.

The Bisons brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the fifth, but Boyle retired Roden with the bases loaded to end the inning clean.

Jones led off the bottom of the fifth, driving a change-up from Bison's starter Bobby Milacki 110 mph off the bat and 418 feet over the left-center wall for a 6-2 lead. Jones, the Yankees' #2 Prospect, has five home runs, nine RBIs, and a .385 batting average in his first ten games with SWB.

In the bottom of the eighth, Rumfield walked and scored on a Lopez triple for a five-run advantage.

Boyle (7-6) pitched 6.0 frames, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out six in the win. Leonardo Pestana and Jayvien Sandridge worked the final three frames clean to hold the lead. CJ Van Eyk (1-2) tossed 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their home stand against the Bisons on Thursday. Brendan Beck gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Buffalo has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

