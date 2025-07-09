Bulls Best Sounds 6-5 in Rain-Shortened Victory

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bulls catcher Dom Keegan clubbed two hits to extend his hit streak to twelve games, and right fielder Andrew Stevenson smashed a three-run homer as Durham defeated Nashville 6-5 in a rain-shortened five-inning contest on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Keegan crushed a two-run double in the first to put the Bulls on the board before LF Tre' Morgan lofted a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run frame. The Sounds would plate a run in the second before adding three in the third, however Stevenson struck with his three-run blast in the last of the third to give Durham a lead they would not relinquish.

Bulls southpaw Mason Montgomery (1.0 IP, 2 SO) earned the win with a perfect final frame, punctuated with a 102.3mph fastball to fan the final batter he faced. Sounds starter Coleman Crow (3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) suffered the loss.

Big Dom: Dominic Keegan over the course of his 12-game hit streak has posted a .396 average (19-48) with eight runs, five doubles, three homers and ten RBI along with a 1.151 OPS. That stretch is the longest hit streak by a Bulls player this season.

What's Next: LHP Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81) is slated to start Thursday night against RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.90).







