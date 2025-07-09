Red Wings to Host First-Ever Seinfeld Night

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce one of the most iconic theme nights in baseball, SEINFELD NIGHT, taking place on Thursday, July 11 at Innovative Field, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. The evening is presented by CHICK-FIL-A HENRIETTA and IT INSIGHTS OF ROCHESTER.

This year's celebration will feature a very special guest, PATRICK WARBURTON, known for his legendary role as DAVID PUDDY, Elaine's on-again-off-again boyfriend in the hit sitcom Seinfeld. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet him during the game.

Meet "Puddy" in Person!

Patrick Warburton will be available for a paid meet-and-greet experience during the game, with the following options:

$20 - Autograph (limit one per fan)

$20 - Selfie (limit one per fan)

$35 - Autograph + Selfie Combo (limit one per fan)

Want the full Puddy experience? Check out our limited-edition packages below:

Exclusive Packages (Limited Quantities Available):

$80 Puddy Premium Package

Includes:

Guaranteed spot as one of the first 50 in line to meet Patrick Warburton

Selfie + Autograph

Matt LeCroy Puffy Shirt Bobblehead

$35 Bobblehead Ticket Package

Includes:

100-level ticket

Matt LeCroy Puffy Shirt Bobblehead

$30 Bobblehead Ticket Package

Includes:

200-level ticket

Matt LeCroy Puffy Shirt Bobblehead

The bobbleheads are limited in quantity and available only while supplies last.

Seinfeld-Themed Food Specials:

In true Seinfeld fashion, the menu is as quirky and iconic as the show itself. Try your favorites before they vanish faster than a Junior Mint in an operating room:

The Festivus Frank - Foot-long hot dog with spicy mustard and crushed chips for "feats of flavor"

Junior Mint Ice Cream Nachos - A sweet twist on the ballpark classic with crumbled Junior Mints on top

Pretzels Are Making Me Thirsty - Available at the Nutrl Cart with a Cherry Coke combo

"The Kramer" - A wild mix of vodka, Monster, and cranberry juice: unpredictable and oddly energizing, just like Cosmo

"The George Steinbrenner" - Root Beer Float approved by the Boss himself

The Man Hand Burger - A half-pound burger that even Elaine might have trouble holding

In-Game Seinfeld Promotions:

The Snickers Sophistication Showdown - Fans compete on the field or on camera to eat a Snickers bar using a knife and fork, bonus points for pinky extension and table manners.

Call Me... Marine Biologist! - On-field game where contestants use a plastic golf club to try and "chip" a ball into a giant inflatable whale's blowhole (or a cut-out in a whale backdrop).

The Elaine Dance-off - Fans compete by recreating Elaine's dance to a classic tune.

Vandelay Industries Résumé Toss - Fans toss paper résumés into a briefcase or oversized Rolodex.

No Soup for You! Elimination Trivia - A rapid-fire Seinfeld trivia game where wrong answers get a "No soup for you!" shout from the PA.

Tickets for Seinfeld Night are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com, at the Innovative Field Box Office, or by calling (585) 423-WING (9464).







