Sounds Drop Rain-Shortened Affair in Durham

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C - Nashville dropped a rain-shortened game to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night 5-6 in the fifth inning. Bobby Dalbec and Raynel Delgado each turned in multi-hit efforts in the shortened contest to extend streaks at the plate.

After giving up his first three Triple-A runs in the first inning, Coleman Crow worked a scoreless second inning and headed to the mound with a 4-3 lead to work with in the third.

Dalbec got Nashville on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and sparked a three-run top of the third. Back-to-back doubles off the bat of Dalbec and the fourth extra-base hit of the series for Jared Oliva knotted the game at 3-3. Delgado extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with a RBI infield single that pushed the Sounds in front for the time being.

The Bulls regained the lead on a two-out, three-run home run on a 3-0 pitch by Andrew Stevenson to give Durham a 6-4 advantage. After a 33-minite rain delay, the game was ultimately called in the bottom of the fifth.

The series continues on Thursday night all square at a game apiece. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.90 ERA) will take the ball for Nashville against LHP Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81 ERA) and the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

COVERING OUR EXTRA BASES: After hitting his second career multi-HR game on Tuesday, Jared Oliva continued his series in Durham with his fourth extra-base hit in eight at-bats of the series with a RBI double in the top of the third inning. Through two games, Oliva is 4-for-8 with two HR, two doubles, five RBI, and four runs scored.

BIG BOB'S BURGERS: Bobby Dalbec launched his eighth home run of the year with Nashville and his 12th overall in Triple-A with a solo homer in the top of the second to get Nashville on the board. Dalbec finished the game 2-for-3 with a double to go along with his home run and has 12-multi-hit games in 47 played with the Sounds.

OUR GUY: Raynel Delgado extended his current team-best hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-2 day at the plate. It's the 17th multi-hit game of the year for Delgado who leads all Nashville players on the year in multi-hit games.

MAN IN BLACK: Tyler Black connected on his first home run of the year with Nashville and his first since June 7th while he was on rehab in the Arizona Complex League. Black now has 10 RBI in 19 games since joining Nashville and three extra-base hits to account for his nine total knocks with the Sounds. The Brewers' no. 10-rated prospect has reached base safely in six straight games after Wednesday night.







