July 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (45-42, 6-7) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (39-47, 6-7)

Wednesday, July 9 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS FIELD - St. Paul, MN

LHP Luke Little (1-1, 1.31) vs. RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 2.31)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints tonight...left-hander Luke Little is slated to open with Connor Noland to follow...right-hander José Ure ñ a is slated to open for St. Paul tonight.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The I-Cubs fell in the series opener last night at St. Paul by a 11-5 score... Christian Franklin, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros and Ben Cowles all had two hits...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer game in the last five days... Will Sanders worked 5.0 innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts in a no decision... Riley Martin allowed three runs on three hits and suffered the loss.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos has hit safely in 15 straight games batting .333 (21-for-63), marks his longest such streak since he also hit in 15 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.

VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 8-5 vs. the Saints this season.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 28 games and has tallied 10 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .327 (35-for-107) with 12 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-2nd, 95), batting average (3rd, .336), total bases (5th, 142) doubles (T-5th, 21).

PUNCHIES: Friday night's starter Chris Kachmar was promoted from Double-A Knoxville and earned the win...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings which is the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season and his third in the last five days...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi-homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen has an extra-base hit in five straight games, which is the second-longest streak on the team, trailing Carlos Pérez who had six from May 13-20...on Monday, Owen was announced as Minor League Player of the Week as he slashed .476/.560/1.143 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and four walks in five games vs. Omaha.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 0-for-4 to snap his multi-hit game streak at six Friday night...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Chris Dominguez did it in seven straight games from June 28-July 4 2017...in 25 games since June 6, The Jaguar is slashing .330/.390/.560 (30-for-91) with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI.

BIG GREG: Greg Allen entered the game in the fifth inning last night and hit his fourth home run of the season...he has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and is one of seven I-Cubs to do so this year.

LETS HIT THE 45: The I-Cubs won their 45th game of the season on Sunday at Omaha...last season, Iowa won did not get win No. 45 until Aug. 3 and were in last place of the International League West standings...this season, Iowa is on pace to finish the year with a 78-71 record (.523 winning percentage), which would be 10 wins better than last season's record of 68-72 (.453).

ETHAN TO THE SHOW: Right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts was recalled to the Chicago Cubs today...Ethan has gone 1-3 with a 2.74 ERA (7 ER in 23.0 IP) with 34 strikeouts in 20 appearances with Iowa this season and has recorded a 5.40 ERA (5 ER in 8.1 IP) with Chicago.







