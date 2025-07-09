Red Wings Soar to First Win of Series against WooSox

The Red Wings faced off against the Worcester Red Sox in game two of the series on Wednesday afternoon and secured a 4-3 victory. The Wings stole a season-high seven bags, with LF Andrew Pinckney collecting his 22nd of the year, tied for sixth-most in the International League. 2B Jackson Cluff went 2-for-4 on the day with a pair of singles, while SS Nasim Nuñez delivered a two-run single to help fuel the offense.

SS Nick Sogard led off the game with a line drive double to right field for Worcester. He reached third on a fly out before 1B Kristian Campbell walked to put runners on the corners. 2B Vaughn Grissom dropped a sac fly into right field to score Sogard and put the WooSox ahead 1-0 before the half-inning expired.

SS Nick Sogard notched his second double of the game in the top of the third, dropping a ball deep into left center field with one out. CF Jhostynxon Garcia hit an RBI single just out of reach of the second baseman and extended the Worcester lead to 2-0.

Action resumed in the bottom of the fifth as CF Robert Hassell III drove a single up the middle, then wasted no time stealing second to put himself into scoring position. Moments later, 3B Jos**é Tena** dropped a soft single to shallow left, bringing Hassell home and putting the Wings on the board, trailing 2-1.

Andrew Pinckney led off the bottom of the sixth with a 110.1 MPH single up the middle, then quickly swiped second for his 22nd stolen bag of the season, putting him tied for sixth in the International League. Jackson Cluff laid a bunt single down the third base line, moving Pinckney to third and putting runners on the corners. Cluff then stole second, and one batter later, Nasim Nuñez singled to shallow center, driving in Pinckney and Cluff. A wild pitch advanced Nuñez to second, and he soon stole third. Robert Hassell III worked a walk, and 1B Yohandy Morales poked a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Nuñez. By the end of the frame, the Red Wings led the WooSox, 4-2.

In the top of the eighth, 3B Blaze Jordan crushed a ball 421 feet to left center for a solo home run, trimming the Wings lead to 4-3.

The Red Wings' bullpen came through in the clutch, closing out a 4-3 win over Worcester in game two.

RHP Chase Solesky got the starting nod for Rochester and tossed 4.1 innings, collecting two strikeouts and allowing three hits, two earned runs, and three walks. The Florida native surpassed 500 career Minor League innings pitched in his start. RHP Zach Brzykcy made his first Rochester appearance since May 4, recording a strikeout with a hit and two walks allowed in 1.0 scoreless inning. LHP Konnor Pilkington contributed 1.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts and a walk. RHP Joan Adon added 1.0 inning, collecting a strikeout and surrendering a solo home run. RHP Ryan Loutos earned the save, pitching 1.1 innings with a strikeout.

SS Nasim Nuñez logged a two-run sixth inning single to give Rochester its first lead of the afternoon and was named Player of the Game. The Bronx native finished 1-for-4 and tacked on two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. He now has 212 career stolen bases across all levels (including MLB) in his professional career.

The Red Wings continue their homestand tomorrow evening with game three against the WooSox. RHP Seth Shuman will get the nod for the Wings to counter Worcester's RHP Robert Stock. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM at Innovative Field.







