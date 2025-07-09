Bisons Drop Second Straight Game to Scranton 7-2 on Wednesday

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, P.A. - The Buffalo Bisons couldn't overcome early struggles in the first inning, falling behind the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and eventually losing 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field.

Once again, both of the Bisons runs came across to score in the top of the fourth inning. Michael Stefanic tried to ignite Buffalo's offense with a solo home run, one of two runs in the inning for the team.

The RailRiders were first on the board however. They scored their first run off an error by pitcher CJ Van Eyk allowing Jesus Rodriguez to reach home plate. The RailRiders extended their lead in the bottom of the first on a line drive base hit from T.J Rumfield to bring home Spencer Jones for a 2-0 advantage through one inning.

Bisons' starter CJ Van Eyk came back out for the second with a strong bounce back inning, striking out one that allowed him to face the minimum three batters. However, the RailRiders extended their lead in the third with Van Eyk still at the mound.

Rodriguez homered on a fly ball to left field, also bringing in Jorbit Vivas on the two run home run that ballooned Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 4-0.

Buffalo quickly responses in the fourth with a home run from Micheal Stefanic. He bats stay hot with a single from Alan Roden and Riley Tirotta. Yohendrick Pinango will bring Alan Roden home to allow Buffalo to play catch up in the fourth still trailing 5-2.

Spencer Jones hit a solo home run ijn the bottom of the fifth inning to allow the RailRiders to open the lead to 6-2. It was Jones' fifth home run in just 10 games since being promoted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Nicky Lopez capped the scoring for the RailRiders with an RBI triple that scored Rumfield in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lopez's first triple with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead to 7-2.

Buffalo will look to bounce back on Thursday evening after dropping the first two games of the series to the RailRiders. The Bisons are set to take on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 6:35 p.m. Thursday evening at PNC Field. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.