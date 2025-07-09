Gabe Mosser Shuts Down Mets for Six Frames But 'Pigs Ultimately Walked-Off
July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - A sterling outing from Gabe Mosser ended up washed away as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-35, 6-7) could not hold onto their shutout bid, getting walked-off on by the Syracuse Mets (41-47, 10-3) 2-1 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Mosser started for the 'Pigs and turned in his best performance of the season. Mosser matched Mets starter Nolan McLean pitch-for-pitch, as both starters fired six scoreless frames. Mosser allowed just three hits (all singles) and only one walk, striking out four.
The 'Pigs finally broke the ice in the top of the seventh inning. With a runner at third and one out, Donovan Walton singled thru a drawn in infield to plate Cal Stevenson with the game's first run.
Adonis Medina and Nolan Hoffman turned in perfect seventh and eighth innings respectively, leaving Guillo Zuñiga to handle the ninth.
After two one-out walks, Drew Gilbert singled off Zuñiga to plate the tying run. Zuñiga then induced a popup, but Joey Meneses came thru with two outs with a base hit to score the winning run as the Mets walked it off, 2-1.
Julian Merryweather (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to earn the win for the Mets.
Zuñiga (2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks, striking out one in the ninth.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, July 10th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Mick Abel (6-2, 2.21) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Brandon Sproat (4-5, 5.05) on the bump for the Mets.
