"He's Just a Complete Player": from Jeopardy to Futures Game, Garcia's Rise and Recognition of No Surprise in Worcester

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - "It's something many use every day to unlock things online & the nickname of Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia," read one of the clues on the May 26 episode of Jeopardy!, the popular trivia TV show. One of the contestants answered the prompt in the show's trademark question-response form, "What is a password?" The response was correct.

Now, Garcia, an outfielder for the Worcester Red Sox and affectionately dubbed "The Password" because of his tricky first name spelling, will be appearing at the All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Atlanta. The game showcases Major League Baseball's biggest and brightest upcoming prospects in an exhibition game the Saturday before the All-Star Game. It is played in the same American vs. National League format as the Midsummer Classic.

Garcia was the only member of the Red Sox farm system to be named to the American League squad. The 22-year-old from Venezuela has been with the Red Sox organization since 2019, though he did not make his organizational debut until 2021 due to COVID-19 impacting the minor league system.

Since being called up to Worcester from Double-A Portland about a week before his Jeopardy! claim to fame, Garcia has slashed a .286 average with 25 RBI, 9 HR, and a .900 OPS mark in 38 games. His biggest game so far came on June 22, when Garcia swatted two-run and three-run home runs as part of a 2-for-4 day with 5 RBI. But this level of production, and the subsequent Futures Game invite, doesn't surprise WooSox Manager Chad Tracy in the slightest.

"He's just a complete player," Tracy said of the 22-year-old Garcia. "You don't get invited to something like that unless you're a really good player."

Tracy cited Garcia's power, ability to hit to the opposite field, and RBI production with less than two outs as key indicators of a seasoned hitter. And while Garcia is an imposing presence in the right-side batter's box, his defensive capabilities are just as impressive. On June 20, he recorded this double play on an outfield assist to end the top of the 6th inning, throwing out a runner at the plate as part of a 7-1 WooSox victory. Tracy is glad to see such well-rounded play get rewarded.

"That coupled with what he's done in a short stint in Triple-A [makes him] more than deserving of being able to get that opportunity," said the WooSox skipper.

The origins of Garcia's "Password" moniker can be traced back to 2021 when the X account @InsideFastball posted a proposal about nicknaming Garcia as such. Garcia himself even responded to the post with some thanks, and now his own bio on X displays the nickname as well. As Garcia has embraced the alias, so too have his teammates. Many WooSox players have been proudly sporting t-shirts paying homage to Garcia's alter ego.

Amid his Jeopardy! stardom and on-field contributions, "The Password" has vaulted up MLB Pipeline's rankings of the Red Sox minor league system. He currently sits as the #4 overall player, a meteoric rise given that he was unranked in 2024 and all his previous four seasons as part of the Red Sox organization.

According to mlb.com, 34 of the 50 players slated to play in the Futures Game are on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.

Tracy even got to let Garcia know of the honor before the official announcement came. He called Garcia into his office, and with the help of defensive coach Iggy Suarez serving as translator, Tracy cut right to the chase.

"As soon as I said that you could see this big smile on his face," Tracy said of the moment. "I know he's very excited about it and he's pumped about representing himself and the Red Sox."

What makes matters more interesting is that while Jhostynxon may be the only "Password" in the Red Sox system, he isn't the only Garcia. His younger brother, Johanfran, plays catcher for the Greenville Drive, Boston's High-A affiliate. Johanfran has also cracked MLB Pipeline's top Red Sox prospects list. At 20 years old, he currently sits at #24 in the rankings. The Red Sox signed the younger Garcia in 2022.

While Johanfran will look to keep working at promotion to the higher leagues, his big brother Jhostynxon will have his eyes set on contributing to the WooSox' second-half run. If he keeps doing what he's been doing, a promotion of his own could be in store.

Garcia has been making the most of his chances to prove himself, even getting a little help from Jeopardy! with his notoriety. Come the week of the Midsummer Classic, Garcia will get another great opportunity to showcase the complete player Chad Tracy speaks so highly of. Now a name known in many houses, "The Password" will be representing himself, Worcester, and the Red Sox with immense pride and likely a smile to boot.

