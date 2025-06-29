WooSox Held to Two Hits in Loss to RailRiders

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Worcester Red Sox (1-5, 42-38) dropped the series finale to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-1, 43-35) by a 6-1 final on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The WooSox scored the game's first run in the top of the fourth. With two outs and the bases empty, Vaughn Grissom worked a walk. Trayce Thompson then blasted a 2-0 sinker to straight-away center field that left his bat at 105 m.p.h. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre center fielder Duke Ellis leapt onto the warning track and the ball glanced off his glove, allowing Grissom to score all the way from first.

The RailRiders responded with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Spencer Jones hit a lead-off homer. Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Andrew Velazquez lifted a three-run home over the center-field fence to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another in the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Duke Ellis.

The RailRiders got another run in the eighth inning with Velazquez ripped a run-scoring single into right field to make it 6-1.

RailRiders starter Erick Leal tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit. Leal walked two and struck out seven.

Jovani Moran opened the game and tossed a perfect first inning, striking out two.

Tanner Houck followed Moran. In his third rehab appearance, Houck went 3.2 innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on seven hits. Houck walked a batter and struck out three. He threw 65 pitches, 42 strikes.

Worcester hit .172 (33-for-192) in the series with four homers and 15 runs scored.

The WooSox finish the month of June with a 15-10 record, their best month of the season to date. Worcester's 15 wins this month were their second most in any month this season or last year behind only their 18 wins last August.

The WooSox will enjoy their customary Monday off-day tomorrow before beginning the month of July on Tuesday night at Polar Park with the opener a three-game series against the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Left-hander Kyle Harrison is scheduled to make the start for the WooSox. Television coverage on NESN+ begins at 6:30 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM the Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.