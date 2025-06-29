Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Bisons fans, something big is rolling into Buffalo... literally!
Minor League Baseball and the Bisons invite you to join us for our Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, July 18 to help set a World Record for the most autographs on a baseball! But not just any ball - we're talking about an 8-foot replica game ball that is embarking on an epic road trip across MiLB ballparks this summer, including Sahlen Field!
It's the World's Most Autographed Baseball! Come on out on July 18 as the Bisons host the Omaha Storm Chasers (6:35 p.m.) to add your signature and be a part of making baseball history! The first 100 fans to sign the ball will receive a free promo ball, courtesy of Rawlings, AND one random participant at each stop will win a $250 Rawlings gift card!
Our next Honda fridaynightbash! is already loaded with great promotions. It's our Christmas in July 'Bash with a Snow Globe Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.), presented by Rich's Catering & Special Events. Of course, no Honda fridaynightbash! would be complete without a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) and postgame Fireworks!
Get to Sahlen Field, be a part of minor league baseball history and cheer on the Bisons at Sahlen Field!
International League Stories from June 29, 2025
- McCusker's 16th Homer of the Season Not Enough in 8-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Falls 3-2, Drops Series to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chase Still on the Case for Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Franklin Hits Four, Wicks Fans Six in 9-3 Win over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Late Homer Lifts Salt Potatoes over Plates - Rochester Red Wings
- Will Robertson's Walk-Off Hit Leads Bisons over IronPigs 4-3 in 11 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Back Barco's Gem with Three-Run Seventh - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leal Leads Two-Hit Pitching Effort as RailRiders Take Five of Six - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alvarez Homer Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Win over Rochester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Held to Two Hits in Loss to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Splits Series With Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp International League Championship Series Ticket Package on Sale Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pay It Forward: Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' at July 1 'Free Ticket Report Card Game' - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Beat Cubs Again on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Will Robertson's Walk-Off Hit Leads Bisons over IronPigs 4-3 in 11 Innings
- Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash
- Pay It Forward: Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' at July 1 'Free Ticket Report Card Game'
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday
- Big Inning Doomed Bisons against Lehigh Valley on Friday