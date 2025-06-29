Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons fans, something big is rolling into Buffalo... literally!

Minor League Baseball and the Bisons invite you to join us for our Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, July 18 to help set a World Record for the most autographs on a baseball! But not just any ball - we're talking about an 8-foot replica game ball that is embarking on an epic road trip across MiLB ballparks this summer, including Sahlen Field!

It's the World's Most Autographed Baseball! Come on out on July 18 as the Bisons host the Omaha Storm Chasers (6:35 p.m.) to add your signature and be a part of making baseball history! The first 100 fans to sign the ball will receive a free promo ball, courtesy of Rawlings, AND one random participant at each stop will win a $250 Rawlings gift card!

Our next Honda fridaynightbash! is already loaded with great promotions. It's our Christmas in July 'Bash with a Snow Globe Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.), presented by Rich's Catering & Special Events. Of course, no Honda fridaynightbash! would be complete without a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) and postgame Fireworks!

Get to Sahlen Field, be a part of minor league baseball history and cheer on the Bisons at Sahlen Field!







International League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.