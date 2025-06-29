Sounds Fall in Finale to Jacksonville

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Sounds fell in the finale against Jacksonville on Sunday 6-5 after an hour and a half rain delay to start the game. Nashville out hit the Jumbo Shrimp 11-9 on Sunday, including five extra base hits and a three-hit, three-double day for Bobby Dalbec.

Blake Perkins got the scoring started with a leadoff home and his first of the season. The rehabber ended the day 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. His solo shot and early lead were short lived with Graham Pauley giving the Jumbo Shrimp the lead in the home half. He hit a three-run home run off Brandon Woodruff in his first rehab start since exiting his last game early on June 3rd. The right-hander worked 80+ pitches for the second time in 10 rehab starts and exited the game after 3.2 IP where he allowed four hits and as many runs.

Dalbec led the way offensively for the Sounds with his three-hit game. It was his sixth three-hit performance and all three were doubles on his 30th birthday. After falling behind 6-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, Andrew Vaughn brought the Sounds within a run with his fifth home run of the year. Oliver Dunn also had a multi-hit game for Nashville as he went 2-for-4.

The Sounds were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the one-run game and hit into four double plays as they left 10 on base.

Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched his 20th scoreless appearance and fifth in a row in the bottom of the eighth to keep the Nashville within striking distance.

After dropping the series, Nashville will return to First Horizon Park for a three-game home series beginning on Tuesday, July 1 against the Memphis Redbirds concluding on Thursday, July 3rd as the Sounds celebrate Independence Day.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PERKS OF THE JOB: Blake Perkins continued his Major League rehab with the Sounds and collected his first two hits with Nashville in three games played. He began the game with his first home run since July 7, 2024, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His leadoff home run was just the third of the season for Nashville and first since Daz Cameron hit one on April 25th. Perkins entered the day 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his first two appearances with Nashville in Jacksonville. He drew multiple walks in each of the last two games and also stole two bases for the Sounds on Sunday.

BIRTHDAY DOUBLES: Bobby Dalbec celebrated his birthday with his sixth three-hit performance in 39 games for Nashville. He now has two more three hit games than Anthony Seigler (4) for the team lead in 2025. He is one of seven International League players with three doubles in a game this year and it was his first career game with three doubles. He's the first Nashville player with three doubles in a game since David Dahl did it on August 21, 2021, at Memphis. Since 2005, Sunday was the 19th three-double game by a Nashville player.

BEEN THERE, DUNN IT: Oliver Dunn ended his series against Jacksonville with three multi-hit performances in five games, including back-to-back two hit days at the plate. He finished the series hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a home run, triple, double, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. It was his ninth multi-hit game in 58 games for the Sounds this season.

WOO DAY: Brandon Woodruff ended his 10th rehab start of the season with 82 pitches, the second-most he has thrown in a rehab start and most since he had 83 on May 6 vs. Norfolk. The four runs he allowed were the most he has allowed in any of his rehab starts this year and the most since he allowed three on April 18 vs. Lancaster with High-A Wisconsin. The start in Jacksonville was his first on the road during his rehab assignments after bouncing between Nashville and Wisconsin.







